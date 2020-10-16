Tata Harrier Dark Inspired Upcoming Nexon, Altroz, Tiago Dark Editions – Render

We could see a few Tata Dark Edition vehicles being introduced this festive season

Tata Motors recently trademarked Dark and Camo suffixes for its passenger vehicle range including Tiago, Altroz, Nexon and Harrier. While we all know that trademark filings need not necessarily translate into commercially available products, in this case, the suffixes Camo and Dark sound like possible names for upcoming special editions.

With the festive season upon us, we won’t be surprised to see Tata Motors introducing special edition variants with limited product run to boost sales. Here are the three popular Tata cars, which generated about 6k sales each last month, imagined in their Dark avatars.

Tata Dark Edition renderings

The Dark Edition, as the name suggests, is mostly likely to employ a full black exterior colour theme, complete with black alloy wheels and grille. Our design specialist Pratyush Rout has quickly dished out Dark Edition renderings of the Tiago, Nexon and Altroz to give us an idea of what the cars will look like.

It is not be noted that none of these vehicles are currently available with black colour option although Tiago and Altroz can be specified with contrast black roof. As you can see, all the three cars look very sporty in black.

However, given that Black is not one of the most common colour choices for passenger cars in India, the Tata Dark Edition variants could be available with other colour options with black finished elements like roof, ORVM housings, smoked headlamps and black alloy wheels. While the trademark has been filed for all the models, Tata Motors could opt to introduce the Dark Edition variant only on select models.

In case you are waiting for launch of these Dark editions, before the end of this month, we should be knowing whether the automaker is coming up with Camo or Dark special editions for this festive season or not.

Tata Motors sales performance

In September 2020, Tata Motors witnessed a sharp 161% YoY increase in sales at 21,200 units. With this tally, the OEM captured the third spot in India’s passenger vehicle market. The Tiago, Nexon and Altroz contributed heavily to the overall sales growth while the flagship Harrier too pitched with an impressive growth of 87%. The strong positive momentum is expected to be maintained in the coming months.

Products in the pipeline

Tata Motors is at the verge of launching Harrier’s extruded version, the Gravitas which will take on the MG Hector Plus. The company is also in advanced stages of developing a turbocharged petrol engine for the Harrier. The Tata HBX (codenamed Hornbill) sub-Nexon crossover is also on the anvil for a launch sometime next year.