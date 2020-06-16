Tata enhances customer support and service of their cars

During the period of the lockdown – March 25-June 10, the company serviced a total of 225 cars

Tata Motors has introduced a series of service initiatives to be offered to customers working hard during this COVID-19 pandemic. While most of us stayed indoors during this lockdown period March 25-June 10, there were several out there helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to help these customers who were on the frontline, and put their lives on the line at this critical period, Tata Motors offered vehicle maintenance services. These essential services are for the local police and healthcare professionals. The company has received special permission from local authorities to offer vehicle maintenance services to such customers. To avail of these services, Tata Motors introduced a service hotline number -18002095554, for assistance in case of any emergency need.

In addition to this, for all customers who wanted to service their car in the recent weeks, Tata has taken extra care to meet the demand of their customers. The maintenance, service and repair functions were carried out in the most safe and sanitized manner. For extra precaution, Tata introduced a special service called ‘No touch by hand’ – for customers who wanted to sanitize their cars.

Under this initiative, the company used a bio degradable, disposable cover for steering wheel, driver seat and gear knobs. These covers were fitted as the vehicle entered the premises and was disposed off in front of the customer at the time of delivery. Pick up and drop facilities were initiated so as to avoid unnecessary travel by the customer. Status of service was sent to the customer via the customer car app or SMS while all payments were accepted online

Special sanitization and social distancing norms are followed at each of the Tata Motors’ 800 sales touchpoints and at the 520 workshops that have opened up from 10th June 2020. Use of face masks and sanitizers and regular temperature check are a part of the standard operating procedures both for employees and all visitors to the premises.

Employees that have direct contact with customers have to use transparent face shields. Also, there are specially allotted spaces for seating and standing while strictly abiding by the social distancing norms.

Noting the use of these vehicles to frontline workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors ensured delivery of serviced vehicles on the same day to its customers. In the event of the vehicle arriving later in the day, the delivery was effected the next day. If the vehicles were in a state of damage due to an accident, the company would return the vehicle after 3-4 days.

The company is also making sure that there is no shortage of spare parts at dealerships and that there would be no increase in cost of servicing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For customer unable to avail maintenance and repairs as a part of the vehicle warranty policy, Tata Motors has extended the warranty and free service period expiring between 15th March and 31st May 2020 to 31st July 2020.