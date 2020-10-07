The Harrier Dark Edition is now significantly more affordable than before

Following the popularity of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition which was available only in the top-end XZ and XZ+ trims, the company has made it more accessible by extending it to the lower XT and XT+ trims as well. The Harrier Dark Edition XT and XT+ are priced at INR 16.50 lakh and INR 17.30 lakh respectively. Effectively, Harrier Dark Edition entry point is now cheaper by up to Rs 1.35 lakhs. Ex-sh prices.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT and XT+ at a glance

Visually, the new variants of Tata Harrier Dark Edition look identical to the existing top-end variant. As the name suggests, the premium crossover is swathed in black paint job and features black alloy wheels and black skid plates on the bumpers. The full black treatment works very well with the Harrier’s unconventional exterior styling.

The dark theme has been carried forward to the cabin as well. The Harrier Dark Edition features black dashboard with grey insert (regular variants sport black-brown dual-tone colour theme) that enhances the sporty appeal. The seats are also upholstered in black.

Features

The XT and XT+ trims come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, engine drive modes, automatic climate control, keyless entry, automatic wiper and headlamps (halogen projectors), engine start / stop button, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill hold assist and so on. The XT+ variant adds a panoramic sunroof.

The introductory price offer for the recently launched XT+ variant has been terminated. The variant has got dearer by INR 21,000. The XT+ Dark Edition commands a premium of INR 10,000 over XT+.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition continues to be powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which has been sourced from FCA. In its BS6 avatar, the oil burner dishes out 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed manual unit. Harrier XM, higher XZ and XZ+ variants can also be specified with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

More Dark Editions coming?

Tata Motors has recently filed trademark for the Dark suffix for rest of its lineup including Tiago, Nexon and Gravitas. This could mean, the automaker is likely working on more Dark Editions in the near future. There could also be Camo Editions as indicated by the trademark filings.

Talking about Harrier sales – After spending several months on the sidelines of its segment, the Tata Harrier has started showing signs of growth. Last month, the crossover witnessed a YoY growth of 86.5% at 1,755 units.