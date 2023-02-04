Tata Harrier Modified To Look Like Lamborghini Urus – Looks Dope

Sahil from Smoke’ EM Customs drew inspiration for Tata Harrier Lamborghini Urus mod from limited edition Mansory Venatus

Almost every kid wants to own a Lamborghini one day. I do too. The Urus is a perfect choice given Indian roads and conditions. Lamborghini absolutely nailed it on the head with Urus’ design. It is every bit a Lamborghini, something which can’t be said about its arch-rival Ferrari Purosangue.

Being part of VW group, there are parts shared between them. An Urus is basically an Audi RS Q8 underneath all the Italian aggression and flamboyance. Same platform, chassis, powertrains and transmission too. If your budget can’t allow an RS Q8 as well, all you need is a Tata Harrier with some cash to spend on body kits.

Tata Harrier Lamborghini Urus

You read that right. You can have a Harrier designed to resemble a Lamborghini Urus. This amazing feat is done by Sahil from Smoke’ EM Customs. He yearned to make something like this based on an Indian vehicle and Harrier is a fitting choice for this crazy build. Let’s take a look.

Even though the build is still incomplete, we can already visualise its brilliance. There are custom kits made of glass fiber that resemble Lamborghini Urus’ front and rear fascia replaced with stock bumpers of Harrier. The rear has been made chunkier than the front as it gives a nice aesthetic. Rear profile has captivated Urus’ aggression beautifully.

Side gets new skirtings jutting down quite a bit. These are not just substantial in height, but add a lot of width too. Harrier’s doors shut over the running board, something similar was found in Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks too. These skirts are designed to comply with it. 20” alloys are wrapped with tyres from GoodYear. These alloys jut out quite a bit due to spacers of size 1.25” at front and 2.25” at the rear.

Front features a sporty fascia resembling that of a Lamborghini Urus. The sharp lines and the sheer volume of this Tata Harrier Lamborghini Urus mod are enticing, to say the least. It enhances the visual bulk of the already bulky Harrier quite a bit. ORVMS are modified to resemble that of a BMW M series.

Mansory Venatus

Lamborghini Urus is an edgy and flamboyant SUV. The customer commissioned Smoke’ EM Customs to create something unique with his Harrier. The main inspiration topics for design brief for Sahil to bank on were Batmobile and Lamborghini Urus. Batman and Lamborghini go hand in hand as they are Bruce Wayne’s preferred choice of wheels during the day.

Because design brief was aggression, Sahil shifted his gaze from a Lamborghini Urus, towards a Mansory Venatus. Which is a limited edition version of standard Urus, that is even more bonkers than a stock SUV. Venatus Evo S gets the same 4.0L twin turbo V8 as standard Urus, but makes 900 bhp of power and 1100 Nm of torque. Up from 650 bhp and 850 Nm. Harrier’s 2.0L 4-cyl diesel with 170 bhp and 350 Nm look puny in comparison. As we mentioned before, this build is not yet over. It would be interesting to see what colour it takes in its final form and any other mods.