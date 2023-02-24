Tata Harrier, Safari ADAS Safety Features Detailed – Official TVC

Tata Motors has launched ADAS features with their flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari

New Harrier and the Safari Red Dark Editions share similar colour schemes and features. The exteriors are seen in an Oberon Black colour scheme along with a Piano Black front grille with Zircon Red accents. The SUVs ride on R18 Charcoal Black alloy wheels with Red Calipers and ‘Dark’ logo seen on the fenders.

Red Dark Editions also sport Carnelian Red leatherette seating but receive a diamond style quilted effect for a more premium stance with each seat receiving a ‘Dark’ logo. Grab handles on doors, a central console, steel black dashboard design and piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors complete its interior arrangement.

Tata Harrier, Safari ADAS Safety Features

Where updates in technology is concerned, the top of the line Tata Harrier and Safari features 200+ voice commands in a total of 6 languages, 6 way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, a 17.78 cm digital TFT instrument cluster and 26.03cm Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Adaptive User Interface. Safari also boasts of a 4 way powered co-driver seat with Boss mode and a sunroof with mood lighting.

360 degree surround view and ADAS for added safety is also a part of its feature updates. The ADAS package includes safety features such as forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, high beam alert and lane departure warning, etc. Take a look at the official TVC below, explaining the ADAS safety features in detail.

Tata Nexon, the No. 1 SUV in India in terms of sales, gets some cosmetic updates with its Red Dark Edition which includes an exterior colour scheme of Bold Oberon Black. It sports Zircon red inserts on its front grille while a distinctive ‘Dark’ logo is displayed on its fenders in a red colour. It rides on R16 Blackstone alloy wheels. The interiors also get feature updates with a Carnelian Red theme, leatherette seating and steel black seen on its dashboard. There are matching red accents on the steering wheel, central console and doors.

Engine Specs – Red Dark Editions

Tata Red Dark Edition SUVs engine lineup remains the same as that seen on regular models. All engines are now RDE and E20 fuel compliant. The Nexon draws power via either a 1.2 liter turbo petrol or 1.5 liter turbo diesel. Transmission options include 6 speed manual or 6 speed AMT.

Tata Harrier and Safari get powered via a 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine making 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic. Later this year, the company is also planning a 1.5 liter petrol engine on the facelifts of these two SUVs. Tata Red Dark Editions are being offered with a standard 3 years/ 1 Lakh km warranty (whichever is earlier). They are open for booking at company dealerships at Rs 30,000.

Prices start at Rs 12.35 lakh for the Nexon Red Dark petrol variant while its diesel counterpart is Rs 13.70 lakh. Harrier Red Dark edition diesel is priced from Rs 21.77 lakhs while Safari Red Dark edition 7 seater diesel is at Rs 22.61 lakh going up to Rs 22.71 lakh for its 6 seater model (all prices ex-sh).