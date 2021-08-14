Tata Harrier, Safari Prices Aug 2021 – Hike Of Up To Rs 29k

Tata Motors has revealed the updated prices of their flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has been constantly reshuffling its lineup by adding new variants in order to stay competitive across segments. Recently, the carmaker launched the new NRG Edition of Tiago hatchback last week. Prior to that, the company updated the Dark Edition lineup comprising Harrier and other new models including Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz.

Now, the carmaker has announced the launch of new XTA+ variants of Harrier and its seven-seat sibling Safari. The former carries a price tag of Rs. 19.14 lakh while the latter has been pegged at Rs. 20.08 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Additionally, Harrier XTA+ can also be had with a Dark Edition model at Rs. 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Updated Harrier, Safari Prices

The XTA+ trim in both these SUVs is slotted in between XT+ and XZA+ trims. The newly added trim comes at a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh over the equivalent manual variant. However, it’s up to Rs 1.73 lakh more affordable than the top-spec XZA+. It is, therefore, a more affordable variant of the mid-size SUVs featuring a panoramic sunroof and an automatic gearbox.

Prior to the latest update, this combination was only available in the top-spec XZA+ trim of Harrier. However, affordable variants of Harrier with a panoramic sunroof are available in XT and XT+ trims but exclusively with a manual transmission only.

Currently, Harrier and Safari are offered in as many as six trims namely XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ which are spread across 22 and 15 variants respectively. The automatic lineup of both SUVs now consists of four trims including XMA, XTA+, XZA and XZA+. Tata Motors has also increased prices of both Harrier and Safari by up to Rs 28,500 and RS 27,500 respectively. The updated price tables are given below.

Specs & Features

As of now, XMA is the most affordable variant of Harrier and Safari to be offered with an automatic gearbox. Rest of the features in the variants introduced remain the same. There will be no change in specifications as well. Harrier is offered with a sole 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine option which kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the front wheels. This powertrain is also shared with its three-row sibling Safari. Some of their premium features include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, steering mounted control and more.

Tata HBX

Tata Motors is also working on its upcoming mini crossover HBX which is expected to launch in a few weeks. It will be offered with either a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper (AX1).