Tata Hexa Gets Apple CarPlay Via Infotainment System Software Update

Tata Hexa will be making its debut in its BS6 updated guise later this year and will sit at top of the company product lineup

While Tata Motors has been busy with its new launches like Altroz iTurbo and the all-new Safari, it has quietly introduced a small but important update on its once flagship product Hexa. The SUV has received a much-needed software update and can now be had with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Earlier it was only available with Android Auto connectivity which served well for Android smartphone users but put all iPhone users at disadvantage. Now, the company has taken cognizance of the matter and introduced Apple CarPlay which could facilitate iPhone users to connect their phones to the infotainment unit.

Currently, Hexa has been taken off the shelves by Tata Motors ever since the updated BS6 emission norms have kicked in. However, the brand is expected to launch the updated Hexa sometime later this year. Test prototypes of the SUV have also been spied testing on numerous occasions in recent past.

From previous spy shots, one thing is clear that apart from changes in its engine and emissions, the BS6 updated Hexa would not be much different from its BS4 counterpart in terms of styling and aesthetics.

BS6 Hexa Exterior Design

Test mules previously spotted were seen with bi-LED projector headlamps and a blacked-out front grille with generous amounts of chrome surrounding it. It rode on 5-spoke alloy wheels.

As in its previous form, it sported a sloping A-pillar and upright B, C and D pillars. It gets the same pair of taillights with a thick chrome plate connecting the two units across the tailgate. It also flaunted a 4×4 badging at rear.

Hexa Safari Edition

At the last edition of AutoExpo held in February 2020, Tata Motors presented a special derivative be of Hexa named Hexa Safari Edition which had been pegged as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle with 4WD capability. Although, Tata Motors later claimed that it was only a concept and was unlikely to reach production stage anytime soon.

Instead, the company reintroduced the ‘Safari’ brand name on its latest seven-seater derivative of Harrier which was earlier named Gravitas. Although, Tata Motors claims that it was a mere marketing gimmick and was always destined to be named Safari.

Hexa Expected Specs

Hexa was one of the first cars from Tata Motors to be designed under the company’s IMPACT design philosophy. Though not confirmed, the manufacturer is likely to use the same 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine albeit in a BS6 form.

In its BS6 guise, this unit churned out 154 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual for lower-spec variants and a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox for higher-spec variants. A 4WD setup is also expected to be offered as an option.