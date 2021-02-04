Tata Motors Jan 2021 Sales Highest In Almost 9 Years – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Tigor

Tata Motors posted a strong MoM growth of 15 percent in January 2021

Tata Motors is one of the few auto companies which has shown an appreciable recovery in sales in the post-Covid period and it continues to post strong numbers in the new year. The company sold 26,980 passenger cars in January 2021 which resulted in a massive YoY growth of 94 percent and an MoM growth of 15 percent.

The last time Tata Motors posted higher sales than Jan 2021, was back in March 2012, almost 9 years ago. The brand continues to be the third-largest carmaker in India.

Nexon Highest Monthly Sales

The biggest contributor to Tata’s sales has been its subcompact UV offering Nexon which registered a phenomenal 8,225 unit sales last month. This was Nexon’s highest monthly sales ever. In comparison to January 2020, the compact SUV recorded a phenomenal YoY growth of 143 percent. Its MoM growth stood at 20 percent as the company sold 6,835 units in December 2020.

Altroz Too Records Highest Monthly Sales

Nexon was followed by Tata Motors’ premium hatchback offering Altroz which took the second spot. The manufacturer sold 7,378 units of the hatchback last month in comparison to 4,505 units during the same period last year. This meant a YoY growth of 64 percent. The company sold 6,600 units of the premium hatch in the last month of 2020 which translated to an MoM growth of 12 percent. Tata Motors recently launched a turbocharged petrol derivative of Altroz last month.

The third spot was grabbed by the brand’s entry-level hatchback Tiago which registered cumulative sales of 6,909 units in January this year. In comparison, the company sold 4,313 units of the hatchback in January last year and 6,066 units in December 2020. This resulted in respective YoY and MoM growths of 60 percent and 14 percent.

Harrier, Tigor sell decently too

Tiago was followed by Tata’s second SUV offering Harrier which took fourth place. The mid-size SUV raked a sale of 2,443 units last month. On the other hand, the company dispatched 719 units of the SUV to dealerships in January last year and 2,223 units in December 2020. This resulted in a YoY and an MoM growth of 240 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The brand’s only sedan in its lineup Tigor also showed impressive sales figures as it sold 2,025 units in January 2021. In comparison, the manufacturer sold 891 units of the compact sedan during the same period last year which meant an impressive YoY growth of 125 percent 127 percent. The sales figure for Tigor stood at 1,822 units which meant an MoM growth of 15 percent.

Tata Motors is currently focused on launching its flagship seven-seat SUV called Safari which was recently revealed in its full production-ready form. It is expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh and going up to Rs 22 lakh for the top-spec trim. It will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

