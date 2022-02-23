Tata Kaziranga Launch Price From Rs 8.6 L – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors, being official sponsors for the Indian Premier League 2022, have launched Kaziranga editions of the Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has announced launch of a new Kaziranga range of its best-selling SUVs. The company had earlier teased the Punch Kaziranga edition that will go on to be auctioned at the IPL 2022 season while now the Kaziranga editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari get launched.

Of these, the Tata Punch Kaziranga edition will be the only one to be auctioned at the IPL 2022 while proceeds from the auction will go towards protecting 2,000 single-horned rhinoceros that remain in Kaziranga, Assam.

Tata Kaziranga Edition Prices

Kaziranga editions of Tata SUVs will sport designs inspired by the one horned rhinoceros from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. They will be seen in special colours of Grassland Beige with rhino emblems seen on its exterior while interiors will have premium seating with Benecke Kaliko Dual-Tone Earthy Beige Leatherette.

Registrations for Tata Punch Kaziranga have already begun online via the company’s website. It based on top of the line Creative trim priced at Rs. 8,68,900 with manual transmission and at Rs. 9,28,900 with automatic transmission. Below are the prices of all Tata Kaziranga Edition cars.

Tata Kaziranga Start Price ( in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi) Punch 8,58,900 Nexon (Petrol) 11,78,900 Nexon (Diesel) 13,08,900 Harrier 20,40,900 Safari (7S) 20,99,900

Tata Kaziranga Edition TVC

It gets a contrasting black coloured roof and outside rearview mirrors. Nexon Kaziranga Edition sports a Rhino badge on its front fender. It also receives inside rear view mirrors with auto dimming function so as to detect brightness and adapt for ideal road vision.

The interiors of each of these special edition models will stay the same as regular versions. But will be distinguished by an emblem of the one horned rhino on the glove box and on front seat headrests

Exclusive to the Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition will be wireless charging facility available on all three-row of this seven-seater SUV. The Punch Kaziranga Edition gets Tata Motors’ IRA connected car feature with voice commands and What3Words feature for updates on navigation and weather, etc.

It will also sport a 7 inch Harman sourced touchscreen infotainment system. Each of the four Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari Kaziranga editions will get an air purification system which will be offered as standard.

Tata Kaziranga Edition Engine Specs

The new Tata Kaziranga Editions of their 4 SUVs will be restricted to feature and colour updates while they see no changes in engine specifications. The Tata Punch continues to draw power via its 1.2 liter petrol engine that offers 86 hp power. The Tata Nexon gets its power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine making 120 hp power and a 1.5 liter diesel unit offering 110 hp peak power.

Engine lineup on the Harrier and Safari also continue to include a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 170 hp power. Each of these engines also continue to see the same transmission options as seen on the regular models. The Kaziranga Edition variants command a premium price over their standard counterparts.