Tata Magic Electric 10 Seater EV Debuts – Range Up To 140 Km

Tata Magic EV is directed at last mile delivery services – It gets fast charging option too

Tata Motors has introduced the new Magic EV at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. It is based on the Ace EV which was unveiled last year and targets last mile delivery services while its applications could also include school, stage carriage, ambulance, etc.

Tata Magic has long been a successful commercial vehicle in the passenger segment. With the launch of Magic EV, that offers zero emission mobility, it is a part of the company’s endeavour to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 across its commercial vehicle business.

Tata Magic EV – Range, Battery

The Magic EV is a Driver + 10 seater passenger vehicle. It measures 3,790mm in length, 1,500mm in width and gets laden and unladen height of 1,890mm and 1,870mm respectively while it rides on a 2,100mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is at 160mm.

Setting the benchmark for zero emission mobility, the Tata Magic Electric 10 Seater EV comes in with an advanced battery cooling system and an IP 67 rated water and dust proof driving parts. Detailed walkaround of Tata ACE EV below, is credited to Usha Ki Kiran.

Battery capacity is at 14-20 kWh capable of delivering about 90-115 Nm torque. It gets mated to single speed transmission and gets a semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension system at the front and rear.

It is capable of slow, fast and home charging and offers a lower cost of operations. Via standard charging, full charge of the battery can be achieved in 6-6.5 hours while fast charging achieves the same in 1.1-1.7 hours. Range is up to 140 kms.

On board features include a 7 inch TFT infotainment system, voice assist and reverse camera while the cabin is spacious enough for added luggage. No pricing details of the Tata Magic EV have been announced as on date. Launch is expected to take place later this year.

Tata Electric – 2023 Auto Expo

In the electric passenger vehicle segment the company has on offer Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the company showcased future lineup with the Avinya EV, Harrier EV and Sierra EV. In the commercial vehicle segment, along with the Magic EV, the company also had the Prime e28 and Ultra e.9 on display.

Speaking about Tata Ace EV, which made its debut in May 2022 is currently priced at Rs 9.9 lakh. Tata Ace is also offered in petrol and CNG variants and prices start at Rs. 4.29 lakh (all prices – ex-showroom). It is based on Tata’s EVOGEN platform offering a certified range of 154 km on a single charge, powered by a single electric motor offering 36 hp power and 130 Nm torque. The first batch of Tata Ace EV has recently been delivered to Amazon, Delhivery, DHL, FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.