Tata Motors EzServe Car Service At Doorstep Concept Launched

Tata Motors service workshop expansion through FY22 takes total up to 705 strong network across 485 cities

Tata Motors added 160 service workshops for passenger vehicles to its network in FY 21-22. This brings the total to 705 operational workshops at the start of this fiscal.

Tata Motors service network expansion helped spread its service coverage across 485 cities. This helped service an increased number of cars in FY22. The increase stood at 30 percent compared to the last fiscal. Through the same duration, Tata PV sales too improved.

Tata Motors EzServe

Tata Motors EzServe is a two-wheeler-based service platform. It’s introduction strives to take hassle-free service to a customer’s doorstep. EzServe addresses basic service, quick repairs, and resolution of concerns at a customer’s preferred location. With low-cost annual maintenance schemes, the EzServe platform is tasked with increasing customer retention.

EzServe service motorcycles are kitted to purpose. This includes 3 utility boxes mounted on the bike’s rear. They store spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack & jack stand, and several hand tools. Senior technicians who arrive at site will carry proper ID cards. Customer convenience is already enhanced through a digitized process of registering repair orders at workshops.

Customer queries are prioritised, and cost and work estimations provided in sync with its Service Connect App. The app provides real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams. It syncs requisites like booking, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs etc.

Customers can use the online platform to refer to info regarding vehicle servicing, authorized dealers / service centre locations. They can refer to details for extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts (value care), 24×7 roadside assistance support, and more. Tata Motors’ network reach expansion and introduction of initiatives like EzServe will also further customer retention and brand awareness.

Tata Motors Service Network

Dimple Mehta – Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. “We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers.

We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations. In addition to the above, Tata Motors has been periodically rolling out an array of customer-friendly initiatives that are aimed to enhance experience and ensure absolute peace of mind. We are confident that this concept will create a better relationship and engagement with our customers and help us in attaining more consumer loyalty.”