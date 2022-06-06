Tata Motors Gets A Record Order For 10,000 Tigor Electric XpresT

10k Tata XPREST EV fleet order placed by BluSmart Electric Mobility to build on fully-electric ride hailing service network

Tata Motors signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility. The manufacturer will deliver 10k XPREST EVs to the latter. For Tata Motors, this is its biggest ever EV fleet order in India. XpresT EV is the name for the commercial segment Tigor Electric. Deliveries will start soon, and are in addition to a previous order of 3.5k XPRES T EVs. The first order was signed in October 2022.

BluSmart is using the EV fleet for commuters with the intent of minimising carbon emission. Tata XPRES brand was launched in July 2021. The platform is dedicated to fleet customers. And through this venture, XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle on offer. XPRES-T electric sedan is available in 2 ride range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

XPRES-T fleet cars

The fleet editions run on a high density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh. They can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively. Charging options include fast charging or normal charging on a 15 A plug point.

Tigor Electric XpresT offerings come with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. EXPRES-T cars are decked in premium black theme interior and Electric Blue accents on the inside and out. The colour theme is specifically used to differentiate the fleet cars from Tata PVs.

Tata Motors Dominates EV PV Segment

In the e-mobility space, Tata Motors dominates the market space. In FY22, its EV share stood at 87 percent at over 25k Tata EVs on road in personal and fleet segment. Tata electric cars have also been introduced in government/police fleets in recent years.

The current market space dominance is largely supported by the fact that the electric car segment has rather few players. So, while buyers are scouring the market, their choices are largely limited to Tata electric cars, the only offerings in the entry price point segment.

Network of EV charging

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category.”

According to Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver partners.”