Tata Motors Takes A Grand Dig At Hyundai – Over Safety Rating Of Tiago, NIOS

Tata Motors is back again, to take a dig at their rival over safety rating win

Be it launch of a new rival, or safety results. Tata Motors has rarely given up the chance of taking a dig at their rival. After making fun of Maruti S-Presso’s 0 star safety rating, Tata Motors is now making fun of Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS’ safety rating of 2 stars.

This time, they have shared an image which has roman numerical 2 and 4. The numerical 2 is written in the same font as Hyundai mentions the ‘i’ in their cars like i10 and i20. Implying 2 is smaller than 4, Tata Motors is showing off here with the statement that Tiago has a better safety rating that Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

Tata has shared the image with the caption, “You can only wow some by just being grand on the paper. Make your drives #SeriouslyFun and awesome with the best-in-segment safety of New Tiago, rated 4 Stars by GNCAP.”

More Safety Is Not Equal To More Sales

It was 2014 when Global NCAP first released crash test results of Indian cars. Back then also Maruti scored a 0 star rating, while in latest test also Maruti scored a 0 star rating. Yes, in between Maruti did manage to score a 4 star (Brezza), 3 Star (Ertiga) and a 2 star (Swift); but majority of their cars that have been tested, still are 0 star rated. But that has had 0 effect on their sales. Maruti is still the no 1 car maker in the country. In fact, compared to 2014, their market share in 2020 is higher.

Same is the case when it comes to Tata cars. Tata Motors has crash tested all their cars, except for Harrier – their flagship. Altroz, Nexon have 5 star rating while Tigor/ Tiago have 4 star rating. Neither of their cars are best sellers in their respective segment. Not even on no 2.

In the compact sub 4m UV segment, leaders are Brezza, Venue, Sonet in Top 3. In premium hatchback segment, leaders are Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. In the hatchback segment leaders are Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti WagonR. In the compact sedan segment, leaders are Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze.

Top 5 Safest Cars in India

1. Mahindra XUV300 – This small SUV gets a Global NCAP rating of 5 stars in adult protection and 4 stars in child protection and is rated as one of the safest cars in India. The top end variant comes in with a total of 7 airbags while even the 2 airbag variant has received a 5 star rating. Its other safety features include hill start assist, electronic stability program, corner braking control, 4 disc brakes, front parking sensors, heated ORVMs, rear parking camera with dynamic control and ABS and EBD.

2. Tata Altroz – This premium hatchback was next on the list of safest cars in India with a 5 star Global NCAP rating. It is the first premium hatchback and a fully engineered car in India to receive this rating. With 5 stars in adult protection and 4 stars in child protection, the Tata Altroz is seen with safety equipment that includes dual front airbags, corner stability control, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX mounts, voice alerts, parking assist, adjustable seat belt, fog lamps and ABS and EBD.

3. Tata Nexon – At No. 3 was the Tata Nexon with 5 star rating from Global NCAP. This SUV scored 16.06 points out of 17 points in adult protection and 25 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection. Its list of safety equipment includes dual airbags in the front, ESP, electronic traction control, emergency brake assist, hill hold assist, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX mounts, reverse parking camera and ABS and EBD.

4. Mahindra Marazzo – This MPV has a rating of 4 stars in adult protection and only 2 stars in child protection. The Marazzo gets airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD and disc brakes on all wheels among its safety features.

5. Volkswagen Polo – In a 6th spot was the Polo with 4 stars in adult occupancy protection and 3 stars in child protection. The Polo gets safety equipment such as dual front airbags, rain sensing wipers, speed sensing door locks and rear parking sensors. It also receives rear washer, wiper and defogger and ABS as standard.