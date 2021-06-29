Tata Motors To Launch 10 New EVs By 2025 – Electric Altroz And HBX Planned

Green plates will be much easier to spot on the streets in the coming years

As the automotive industry begins its transition to an all-electric ecosystem, carmakers are working proactively to utilize available opportunities in the best possible manner. Tata Motors is one such company that has outlined an aggressive strategy to strengthen its presence in EV space. The company enjoys the first-mover advantage in EV segment and already has the top selling Nexon EV in its portfolio. That’s a solid base to further build its electric portfolio.

10 EVs by 2025

While many automakers are still focused on fossil fuel cars, Tata Motors has decided to lead the charge in EV space. In its 76th annual report, the company’s chairman N Chandrasekaran has stated that 10 new BEV vehicles will be included in the Group’s portfolio by 2025.

Tata Motors will also be working on developing charging infrastructure across the country. This will help promote greater acceptability of EVs among customers. Another area of focus is sourcing battery packs. For this, the company has started searching for the right partners in India and Europe.

In FY2021, more than 4k units of Nexon EV were sold. That’s around 2% of the company’s overall sales. The company believes that share of EVs in its portfolio will increase exponentially in the coming years. The company has plans to launch Altroz EV, HBX EV, etc.

Tata Motors will also be focusing on future disruptions in the EV space such as autonomous, connected and shared mobility. For that, an automotive software and engineering vertical could be set up within the company.

JLR to become fully electric by 2036

Internationally, the shift to electric will be led by Jaguar Land Rover. JLR has plans to achieve a fully electric portfolio by 2036. Jaguar will achieve that target much earlier by 2025. In case of JLR, 60% of the company’s sales are expected to come from BEVs by 2030. Tata Group will be working to develop sustainable business models that will help achieve these ambitious EV goals.

Tata Motors believes that the company could emerge as one of the world leaders in sustainable mobility. It has a global presence across 150 countries. It employs more than 750,000 people and has a customer base in excess of 650 million. The company has the resources and intelligence to become a leader in EV space.

Pointing out to immediate challenges, Chandrasekaran said that some delays could be expected due to on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Global shortage of semiconductors could also hold back production. However, the company is hopeful that things will become much better by next year and beyond.