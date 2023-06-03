Tata Nexon, Altroz diesel variants to be discontinued in a few years

Even though diesel vehicles are nearing their demise, Tata Altroz and Nexon diesel variants will live till the next major rejig in emission standards

Diesel vehicles are the biggest victims of ever-improving emission norms. Most recent revision of India’s BS6 emission norms came into effect from April 1st, 2023. These dictated meeting emission standards in RDE conditions, offering OBD-II diagnostics and E20 (20% Ethanol) fuel compatibility.

Tata Motors is the third highest-selling carmaker in India. Currently, it has two diesel engines in its portfolio. A 1.5L unit on duty in Altroz and Nexon and a Stellantis-sourced 2.0L unit operating in Safari and Harrier. New report claims that Tata will discontinue its 1.5L diesel from Altroz and Nexon in favour of CNG Bi-fuel powertrains. Let’s take a look.

Tata Altroz and Nexon Diesel to be discontinued

Before you race to the nearest Tata Motors dealership to book a precious diesel vehicle, this is not an immediate action. This is not like Maruti Suzuki’s DDIS 320 engine. Tata Motors has ported this 1.5L diesel engine to meet BS6 P2 emission standards incurring great expenses. It will keep this engine on sale till the next set of emission standards kick in.

Report mentions that the outgoing 1.5L diesel engine met these emission standards by the skin of its teeth and is unlikely to meet more stringent norms in the future. Until then, Tata Altroz and Nexon will continue to get diesel engines. In fact, Altroz is the most affordable diesel vehicle in the country and is the only diesel hatchback in India currently.

Apart from Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra have held on to diesel engines in compact and subcompact vehicles as well. While Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda and other manufacturers have shied away from diesel vehicles. Getting rid of diesel vehicles from their portfolio will significantly reduce a manufacturer’s CAFE score as well.

Will CNGs take over Diesels in sub 4m space?

Long story short, yes. That is how the industry is currently going. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD, Shailesh Chandra told a media outlet recently, “We will introduce CNG in segments where diesel is still existing”. After Altroz CNG, Punch CNG and Nexon CNG are the most likely candidates as it is based on the same engine (differently setup).

Tata’s flagship SUVs are Safari and Harrier and this segment is perceived as premium. CNG will make little sense here. That said, Tata is likely to introduce the new 1.5L turbo petrol in the future. This engine will make its way to both Safari and Harrier. If you want CNG with Safari and Harrier in the future, don’t hold your breath.

That said, Tata is preparing Curvv and Sierra SUVs with this same 1.5L turbo petrol and those might be worthy candidates for CNG bi-fuel tech. Tata i-CNG’s clever implementation of dual-cylinder technology is significantly better than rivals. The company intends to change the perception of CNG from a poor man’s solution to something that can be an alternative to diesel fuel. CNG boasts similar characteristics as diesel where fuel efficiency and running costs are concerned.

