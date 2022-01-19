Tata Nexon, Altroz Prices Jan 2022 Increased By Up To Rs 20k – New Vs Old Price List

Tata Motors has announced that the prices of its passenger vehicles will be hiked with effective from January 19, 2022

Though Tata Motors had been absorbing a portion of increased costs and higher input costs to date, they are now compelled to pass on some proportion to customers. The company has stated that this price hike, at the start of the New Year has become inevitable due to rise in commodities, raw material, and other input costs.

Tata Motors currently sells PVs such as the Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago along with its electric cars like Nexon EV and Tigor. Tata Nexon and Altroz see prices hiked to a maximum of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. Price protection is available for customers who booked before 19th Jan 2022.

Tata Nexon Jan 2022 Prices

Tata Nexon prices have been hiked across range. Where its petrol range is concerned, the price hike is from 0.45 percent of Rs 5,000 going up to a maximum of 1.47 percent of Rs 13,000. Starting with the base XE and XM trim, the price hike is by Rs 10,000 from an earlier pricing of Rs 7,29,900 and Rs 8,79,900 to Rs 7,39,900 and Rs 8,39,900 respectively.

Tata Nexon XM(S) and XZ variants are now priced higher by Rs 13,000 while Nexon XZ+ and XZ+S carry a Rs 10,000 price hike. There is no change in price of Nexon XZ+ Dark that continues to be priced at Rs 10,39,900. Nexon petrol variants XMA and XMA(S) are price higher by Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively with new pricing at Rs 9,04,00 and Rs 9,64,900 while the XZA variants are now priced from Rs 10,74,900 to Rs 11,89,000 following the latest price hike.

Tata Nexon diesel variants get priced higher by Rs 3,000 to a maximum of Rs 15,000 depending on variant. The new pricing ranges from Rs 9,69,900 for base XM variant going up to Rs 13,19,900 for XZA(O) DT. There is no price hike on Nexon XZ +DT, XZ+(O) Dark as well as on XZA+ DT and XZA+ Dark. Pricing of the top of the line XZA+(O) Dark variant also remains unchanged at Rs 13,34,900.

Tata Altroz Jan 2022 Prices

Price hike has also been announced for both petrol and diesel variants of the Tata Altroz with effect from 19th January 2022. Tata Nexon and Altroz are at the top of sales charts and drew in the maximum sales in CY 2021 over other models in the company lineup.

Altroz petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 5,000-10,000 depending on variant. The base XE trim which was earlier at Rs 5,89,900 is now priced higher by 1.70 percent or Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,99,000. The XE+ variant is higher by Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,39,900 while the XM+ carries the highest price hike of Rs 15,000 or 2.19 percent to Rs 6,99,900. Tata Altroz petrol XZ, XZ(O) and XZ+ Dark are higher by Rs 5,000 while there is no price hike on the Altroz XZ+ which continues to retail at Rs 8,49,900.

Tata Altroz Diesel variants see the maximum price hike. The XE trim which was earlier priced at Rs 7,04,900 is now higher by Rs 15,000 or 2.13 percent to Rs 7,19,900. Price of Altroz XE+ is increased by Rs 5,000 while the Altroz XM+ carries a price hike of Rs 20,000 to Rs 8,19,900. Top of the line Altroz diesel XZ+ is now at Rs 9,69,900 from an earlier price of Rs 9,64,900.

Altroz Turbo models see prices higher only for the XT variant by Rs 2,000 while the XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Dark variants get reduced pricing and are now priced from Rs 8,71,900 to Rs 9,39,900. Tata Motors also gears up for the launch of 2022 Nexon Electric which has been spied on test. It promises a higher range of around 400km on a single charge.