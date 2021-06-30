Tata Nexon Dark, Altroz Dark Edition Arrives At Dealer – Launch Soon

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch Dark Editions of Nexon and Altroz in India – The same have now been spied at dealer yard

Tata Motors is currently among the fastest growing car manufacturer in India. Helping them in registering this incredible growth is their breed of all new cars – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. What has also helped them in keeping up demand of their cars is dishing out regular updates.

Ever since launch, Tata Motors have been giving out minor updates every now and then to their cars. Be it in the form of new features or variants, or even new Editions (Harrier Camo, Harrier Dark, Tiago Wizz, Tiago Limited, Nexon Kraz, Founder’s Edition, etc). This has worked in their favour, and there is no reason they would want to stop.

New Nexon Dark, Altroz Dark

The next in line Tata cars to get updates are Nexon and Altroz. Back in Sep 2020, it was reported that Tata had trademarked Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, Safari, Tiago as well as Tigor. Basically, their entire lineup. This was done after Tata recorded huge success with Harrier Dark Edition.

Now, first photos of Nexon Dark Edition and Altroz Dark Edition have leaked online ahead of launch. The exclusive photos are credit to Somnath Chikane, who has managed to record both these cars that were parked at a dealership yard near Pune. It is also possible that Dark Editions of Tiago and Tigor are also planned for launch soon.

What’s New / Changes?

For starters, both Nexon Dark and Altroz Dark are seen in the same exterior colour paint scheme as that of Harrier Dark. In addition to that, it gets blacked out treatment across the exteriors. Front grille, lower bumpers, foglamp housing – everywhere there is a touch of Black.

There is also chrome badge with the letters ‘DARK’ on the front fenders. The badge of Nexon / Altroz at the rear is also done in matte black. On the inside too, the black theme continues. Entire cabin is now finished in black.

Variants / Engine Specs

Powering the Nexon Dark and Altroz Dark will be the same set of petrol and diesel engine options which are already on offer with them These include 1.5 petrol and 1.5 liter diesel in the case of Nexon; and 1.2 liter petrol / turbo and 1.5 liter diesel in the case of Altroz.

As is the case with Harrier Dark editions, new Tata Nexon Dark Edition as well as the Tata Altroz Dark Edition will be offered in multiple variants. For example, Harrier Dark is on offer with the XT and XZ trims. Same is expected to be the case with Altroz Dark and Nexon Dark. Manual as well as AMT option will be on offer in the case of Nexon.

Speaking about price, in the case of Harrier, there is a price difference of Rs 20k between the normal variant and Dark Edition. Expect similar case for Altroz and Nexon Dark Editions. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.