Tata Nexon Dec 2021 Sales Highest Ever – Yearly Sales Cross 1 L First Time

First launched in 2017, and updated in 2020 – Tata Nexon has now posted its highest ever monthly sales in December 2021

Tata Nexon has emerged as among the best-selling sub 4 meter SUV in the country. Its sales charts are testimony to the fact that it has been well accepted with a total of 1,08,577 units sold during the past calendar year.

Nexon is an important product for the company. This five-star rated sub-four meter SUV was launched in 2017. After gradually increasing sales every year, in 2021 it has managed to cross the 1 lakh milestone for the first time, thereby posting its highest yearly sales till date.

In Dec 2021, Nexon posted its highest ever monthly sales of 12,899 units. Thanks to this, Tata has now beaten Hyundai Motor India to become the second best-selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki. Along with the ICE Nexon SUV, the electric version of Tata Nexon is also a top selling electric car in the country.

Tata Nexon Sales 2021

Through the period January to December 2021, Tata Motors has amassed sales of 1,08,577 units of the Nexon. Sales started off at 8,225 units in January 2021 and at 7,929 units in February 2021 while it increased to 8,683 units in March 2021. This related to a total of 24,837 units in Q1 of 2021.

Sales of the Nexon in April (6,938 units) and in May (6,439 units) dipped significantly but sales soon got back on track to 8,033 units in June 2021 to a 21,401 unit total in Q2 2021 and H1 2021 sales of 46,247 units.

From July 2021 onwards, sales of Tata Nexon saw a new high, crossing the 10,000 unit mark in most months. Sales in July 2021 were at 10,287 units, and in August 2021 at 10,006 units. Sales dipped to 9,211 units in September 2021 to Q3 totals of 29,504 units.

October sales were at 10,096 units and November at 9,831 units but the highest sales through the year were in December 2021 when it crossed the 12,000 unit mark to 12,899 units. Q4 2021 sales were at 32,826 units and H2 sales at 62,330 units.

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon is currently powered by a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine making 120 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It also gets a 1.5 liter turbo diesel motor that offers 110 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed AMT for both engines.

While the company has confirmed launch of the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, Tata Motors is also testing the Nexon which may come in with flex-fuel options along with the Altroz CNG, the latter which has been spotted while on test. Tata Nexon received a facelift in 2020 and is likely to get a new gen in 2023/4. This next gen Nexon will be based on updated Alfa-architecture.