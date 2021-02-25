Tata Nexon Electric Driven Till 0% Battery In Real World Conditions – Range Details

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants namely- XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux at a price range of Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

With an exorbitant rise in fuel prices in recent times, people in India have been contemplating on shifting to electric vehicles (EVs), however, inhibitions remain. The biggest of them being range anxiety as in how much can an EV travel on a single charge.

This anxiety is multiplied when one takes into account that EV technology and infrastructure in the country are still limited and at a very nascent stage. Therefore, range assurance becomes a very key marketing strategy for manufacturers, especially in the passenger vehicle segment since options are very limited.

The most affordable EV in the country is Tata Nexon EV, available at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by the company’s Ziptron technology the company claims a single-charge range of 312 km although in a real-world scenario it is almost impossible to achieve this figure. However, with recent updates made to its software, customers admit that the electric crossover is now traveling greater distances on a single charge.

Real-World Range Test

This fact has been established by a video uploaded on YouTube by Auto Town, the vlogger conducts a test where he is seen riding through heavy traffic of Bangalore. This proves to be ideal conditions for daily commuting to evaluate a real-world range.

At the start of the drive, the instrument console on Nexon EV showed a battery percentage of just over 50 percent remaining. The vlogger intentionally keeps the air conditioner running to emulate as close to real driving conditions.

On battery diminishing to 25 percent, it is noticed that the vlogger could not drive the car in Sport Mode although power delivery remains consistent. There is a significant drop in power delivery felt when the battery levels drop to 10 percent and also the AC stops cooling even though the blower is still functional.

At 6 percent charge, the car stops, urging the driver to restart the car by turning off the AC controls. The remaining distance is covered at a snail’s pace with constant emergency beep in the background to immediately recharge the battery.

At the end of the journey, with zero percent battery levels, the trip meter reads 124 km. This roughly means that for each percentage charge of battery, the car could travel up to 2.5 km. The range was also helped by the presence of regenerative braking which replenished the battery on every occasion possible. This means on a full charge, the battery on Nexon EV could offer a real-world range of around 240-250 km on a single charge.

Powertrain Specs

This is a significant improvement to earlier range evaluation on Nexon EV which provided a single-charge range of below 200km. Powered by Tata’s Ziptron EV technology, Nexon EV features a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is paired to an electric motor capable of generating 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack gets an 8-year standard warranty and an IP67 waterproof pack.