Tata Nexon Electric Nepal Launch Price NPR 36 L – Approx Rs 22.5 L

Tata Motors has launched the made in India Nexon Electric SUV in Nepal today – It is exported as a CBU

India’s best selling electric car has just gone on sale in Nepal. Tata Motors has announced the launch of Nexon EV in Nepal via their Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. Price starts from Nepal Rupees 35.99 lakh, which is about Indian Rs 22.5 lakh. Bookings in Nepal are now open. You can book against a payment of NPR 25k.

In India, Nexon EV is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-sh); making it around Rs.1 lakh to Rs3.5 lakh pricier over the top spec Nexon diesel variant. Demand for Nexon EV in India is similar to that of Nexon diesel variant.

Nexon EV Warranty

Tata Nexon EV is a 5 seater compact SUV that is presented in three variants of XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. It measures 3993mm in length, 1811mm in width and 1606mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,498mm. Ground clearance is at 205mm while kerb weight is at 1400 kgs. It comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years 1,25,000 Km (whichever is earlier) on the Vehicle.

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level.

With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.”

Features and Safety Equipment

Tata Nexon EV is based on the same platform as the petrol / diesel Nexon that has been awarded 5 Star Global NCAP safety rating. It is presented in 3 colours of Signature Teal Blue, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. New Dark Edition is also on offer. It receives features such as automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, a sunroof, roof mounted antenna and body coloured bumpers.

The interiors are done up in a black and grey colour scheme and sports a 5 seater layout with rear seats folded in a 40:60 ratio. Infotainment is via a 7 inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with connected car technology. On board conveniences include push button start, rear parking camera, 8 way manually adjustable driver’s seat and a 6 way adjustable passenger seat. Safety is via dual front airbags, child seat anchor points, seat belt warning and hill hold and hill descent control.

More recently, the company added new alloy wheels to the Nexon EV replacing the older V-Shaped alloy wheels. Wheel size remains the same at 16 inches and have been made available on the top of the line XZ+ and XZ Lux variants. The base XM variant sees no change in its wheel designs and continues to sport steel wheels.

Drive Range

Tata Nexon EV receives a 30.2 kWh lithium ion battery pack along with an electric motor which is capable of 129 hp power and 245 Nm torque. It gets regenerative braking and two modes of Drive and Sport. Braking is via disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear and independent MacPherson strut with coil spring suspension in front and twist beam with dual path strut at the rear. Charging via a 3.3 kW AC home charger is possible upto 100 percent in 8 hours while a fast charger offers upto 80 percent charge in 60 minutes to offer a claimed range of 312 kms.

Tata Motors has 10 new EVs planned for launch by 2025. These will include the Altroz EV and HBX EV, etc, while the company plans to boost charging infrastructure in the country. Tata Motors is also focusing on souring battery packs and scouting for partners both in Indian and global markets.