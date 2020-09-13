Tata Nexon Electric Driving Experience Improved With Software Update

There could be marginal improvement in driving range as well

The Tata Nexon EV, India’s best selling electric passenger car, has received a new software update that is aimed at improving the overall driving experience. The latest software version 2.07 can be installed by taking the vehicle to the authorized service center.

Tata Nexon EV software update – what’s new?

The Nexon EV’s V 2.07 software update is reported to have improved the vehicle’s creep function by reducing the response time between releasing the brake pedal and the vehicle moving forward. The overall operation is said to be smoother than before.

Another significant upgrade comes in the form of improved brake energy regeneration which was considered to be intrusive by some owners when the state-of-charge (SoC) is less than 20%. The brake pedal effort has also been reduced and this could be partially due to the changes made to the regeneration operation.

Furthermore, Tata Motors’ engineering team has brought forth improvements in sensor calibration to achieve more accuracy in energy consumption (Wh/km) reading. The coasting function has also been optimized for better driving experience on the highway. The overall changes are expected to improve the range marginally but there is no data to prove at this point.

Nexon EV Performance

Priced from Rs 14 lakhs, ex-sh, Nexon Electric is powered by an PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) which is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium ion battery pack. Power delivery is rated at 129 PS while torque output is 245 Nm. Two drive modes are on offer called Drive and Sports. The system is powered by Tata Ziptron technology.

Drive range of Nexon EV on a fully charged battery is claimed to be at 312 kms. But real world drive range is a lot lesser. Some owners have reported getting range of 170 kms while some have even managed to get 250+ kms. It largely depends on how you drive the car, in what conditions.

Nexon EV Sales

Since its launch, Nexon has been the best selling passenger electric car in the country. In the current fiscal year, Nexon EV sales have reached almost 850 units. While sales of other passenger EVs – MG ZS was at 387 units while Hyundai Kona was at 71 units. It is also to be noted here that Nexon is the most affordable of the three.

Along with Tigor EV and eVerito, the total passenger E-Car sales in India for April 2020 to Aug 2020 stood at 1,408 units. Nexon EV has lion’s share in the market, which is at 60.23%. In the future, Tata plans to launch electric Altroz as well as electric HBX. This will help the company improve their market share in the electric car segment even further.

