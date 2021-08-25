Tata Nexon Electric To Get Power Upgrade – Battery Motor New Specs Leak

Tata Nexon EV is set to become even more powerful than it is today – Leaked document reveals new details

Launched in early 2020, the Tata Nexon EV ended the year with an overall sales volume of over 2,600 units, making it the best selling zero emission vehicle in the country by a huge margin. With no direct rival in the price range, the Nexon EV continues its strong run.

To keep the momentum going, Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Dark Edition. Next, Tata seems to be planning to give the Nexon EV a power upgrade. A leaked document reveals that the updated Nexon EV is rated to deliver 100 kW (136 PS) power. This is more than what the existing Nexon EV generates by 7 PS.

Current Nexon EV Specs

The sub-4m electric crossover SUV is powered by Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) which outputs 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque. The powertrain is supported by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is offers an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge. 0-100 kmph comes in 9.9 seconds.

The battery takes around 8.5 hours of charging from a regular socket (from 10% to 90% SOC) while fast charging can achieve 0% to 80% SOC in 1 hour. Battery specs remain same in the updated Nexon EV. Below is the leaked type approval document which reveals the specs of upcoming more powerful Nexon EV.

Tata Motors offers a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km for the battery pack and motor while the rest of the vehicle gets a warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km. Feature highlights include powered sunroof, projector headlamps, leatherette seats, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone app for remote vehicle monitoring, automatic climate control system with rear AC vents, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel, reverse parking camera, dual front airbags and so on.

Nexon Dark Edition

Until recently, Nexon EV was retailed in three trims- XM, XZ and XZ+ Lux. There is now a new trim on offer, Nexon EV Dark. This has been done to amplify the popularity of the electric crossover in the market and specifically target a younger section of buyers.

This special edition trim wears Altas Black exterior paint scheme, the same option offered in Harrier Dark Edition. This variant will is offered with blacked-out alloy wheels, smoked LED taillamps on the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the light beige interiors of the standard Nexon EV will be replaced by a more radical all-black interior featuring black upholstery, door pads and a black dashboard. Further, there will be special badges to distinguish the Dark Edition model for the rest of the lineup.

Nexon EV Dark also gets the signature blue highlights, which are exclusive to Nexon EV. Design-wise it is identical to the standard Nexon EV with exterior highlights such as Tata’s Humanity faux grille upfront and tri arrow motifs in the lower front and rear bumpers. It is based on the XZ+ trim, which costs Rs 15.56 lakh. Nexon Dark EV costs Rs 15.99 lakh. Top variant, XZ+ Lux costs Rs 16.65 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.