Tata Nexon EV Sales Cross 35k – Takes A Dig At Mahindra XUV400

Tata Motors has announced a new sales milestone achieved by their Nexon EV – Total sales have crossed 35,000 units

Who doesn’t love healthy competition? We all do. After all, healthy competition ensures better products and benefits us, the customers. It makes sure that manufacturers are highly-strung and push them toward innovation and other good stuff.

Competition gives way to mocking as well. We have often seen manufacturers take a dig at their rivals. Ather took a dig at Ola over battery safety, and more recently, Renault and Coca-Cola took a dig at Tesla and Pepsi in the old continent. Renault has partnered up with Coca-Cola to provide electric trucks for supply and deliveries and has begun operations too.

While Tesla is yet to bring its Semi trucks to roads and supply them to Pepsi to commence similar operations. In the Indian automotive segment, Tata Motors is known to mock its rivals. In the past, Tata has taken a dig at Maruti and Hyundai multiple times. This time, it is Mahindra who is their target.

Tata Nexon EV Sales Cross 35k

Tata Motors is the reigning champion in the electric car segment. And their best-seller is the Nexon EV. Tata is now celebrating sales of 35,000 units of Nexon EV. This electric SUV by Tata has been a pillar for the company in establishing itself as India’s No 1 EV brand.

Nexon EV is offered in Prime and Max variants with varied battery size, performance, range and features. Nexon EV collectively sold 35,000 units till now while its arch-rival Mahindra XUV400 has sold zilch as it is not launched yet. Tata Motors flexed on Mahindra by mocking the latter in a creative way.

XUV400 Electric SUV is a SsangYong Tivoli without the hack job to fit into 4m length constraints. In that effect, Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV is 4.2m in length and is considerably larger than its arch-rival Nexon EV Max. Mahindra has tried to one-up Nexon EV Max in every sense, except for features. Nexon EV Max is a lot more feature rich.

Anand Mahindra On Tata Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra was once asked by one of his followers as to what his feeling was regarding Tata Motors. In reply, Anand Mahindra tweeted that “Its a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors. They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better. Competition spurs innovation.”

In the recent months, especially since the launch of new XUV700 and Scorpio N, Mahindra has taken the lead in Mid-Size SUV sales. A segment, which was led by Tata Motors via Harrier and Safari, is now led by Mahindra. Will Tata Motors lose No 1 EV status post the launch of Mahindra XUV400? Time will tell.