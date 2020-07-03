Tata Nexon spotted testing without any camouflage – DCT variant?

Tata Motors is expected to debut its all-new Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system in higher variants of the Altroz

It is not news that Tata Motors is working on an all-new DCT unit developed in-house. At present, the company offers an AMT variant of its 6-speed manual transmission in the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon while a 6-speed torque-converter automatic (sourced from Hyundai) is available with the Tata Harrier (and possibly in the upcoming Tata Gravitas).

Various sources suggest that Tata Motors plans to introduce the new DCT system in higher variants of the Altroz premium hatchback. The Altroz, offered in both petrol and diesel formats, does not have an automatic variant and employs a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new DCT unit would most likely debut in the rumoured Tata Altroz variant packing a Revotron turbo petrol motor (similar to the Nexon). In fact, we have already shared a few spy shots of what seemed to be the Tata Altroz turbo petrol. The test mule was spotted in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu where Tata Motors’ primary component supplier Jayem Automotives resides.

TeamBHP had recently come across an undisguised Tata Nexon facelift. It was supposedly a DCT automatic. Whilst an interior shot is not available, it is told that the gear shifts sounded ‘too quick and smooth’ to be a manual and unlike the familiar Nexon petrol-AMT powertrain. Visually, the subcompact crossover looked identical to its market avatar — complete with a Foliage Green + White dual-tone paint shade and 16-inch four-spoke wheels.

If the test mule was indeed a DCT variant, there are two possibilities: (1) Tata Motors has plans to replace the Nexon’s AMT range (at least petrol variants) to improved DCT units, or (2) the Indian automaker might have used the Nexon as just a testing platform. In one way, it is easy to disregard this example as a regular Tata Nexon mistakenly recognised as a DCT variant.

However, Tata Motors is actively testing out prototypes of existing products. In addition to the Tata Altroz test mule discussed above, a camouflaged Tiago was spotted a few days back.

In BS6 specification, the 2020MY Tata Nexon facelift is offered with two engine choices: 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel. The three-cylinder petrol mill churns out 112bhp @ 5,000rpm and 170Nm @ 1,750-4,000rpm while the four-cylinder diesel unit is good for 108bhp @ 4,000rpm and 260Nm @ 1,500rpm. The “compact SUV” comes in an all-electric Nexon EV version as well.