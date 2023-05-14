Tata Nexon Facelift Interiors Spied Up Close – Gets Paddle Shifters

In Tata Nexon Facelift, the 1.2L turbo petrol engine will be on offer in a different state of tune – 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque

Tata Motors is facelifting its Nexon SUV. We have come across multiple spy shots revealing Tata’s most anticipated launch of 2023. The new facelift will depart from the current model quite a bit in terms of design. Curvv concept inspired design elements on the outside are immediately evident.

New spy shots capture the vehicle stationary, lending all new perspectives about the Nexon facelift. Mechanically, all the componentry are likely to be similar to the current model. Except for the 1.2L petrol motor which is tuned to make 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. A new DCT gearbox is highly probable too.

Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing Again

As of now, Tata Nexon is the highest-selling sub 4m SUV selling 15K+ units last month with around 3,000 units lead from Brezza, the second highest-seller. Updating it from time to time will induce freshness and iterative updates make it a well-rounded product than it used to be. Recent test mules reveal an interesting alloy wheel design.

It has a 5-pointed star-shaped insignia on its new alloy wheels. The wheels look fuller and more aerodynamic than relatively open-type alloy wheels on current model. This is not an electric test mule, though, as a tailpipe is present. That said, all the sheet metal and fiber component changes will make their way on upcoming Nexon EV facelifts (Prime and Max) as well.

Curvv-inspired front fascia looks stunning. Wide LED DRL signature merging into a new Tata logo for PVs is possible. Headlights are placed below its DRLs, unlike current Nexon which has conventional headlights. Tata Motors will offer a new front bumper along with a grill as well. Side is mostly similar to current model.

At the rear, we have a sharp roof spoiler, a strong belt line, and new bumpers among others. On the inside, a larger touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage. This looks more modern and premium than current 7” touchscreen system. This screen debuted on Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition and gets a slick user interface as well.

The most anticipated launch of 2023

New two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is reminiscent of Curvv. It gets almost perfect 3 and 9 positions along with capacitive touch surfaces and toggles, instead of buttons. An illuminated Tata logo is likely too. Paddle shifters are finished in silver and allow spirited driving. The purple seat upholstery breaks the clutter of beige, black and grey and looks unique.

A new touch panel houses AC controls, which lend a premium appeal. Center console remains vastly unchanged and features a wireless phone charger as well. A radar module for ADAS is still missing. Tata Motors will carry forward the same set of powertrains. Except, the 1.2L petrol gets a new tune, generating 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. Diesel still makes 113 bhp and 260 Nm. A new DCT is likely to replace the AMT.

