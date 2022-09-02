Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Jet Editions At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Tata Jet Edition SUVs will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships heralding in the festive season

Tata Motors has introduced JET Editions of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon. Inspired by ‘Business Jets’, these three SUVs come in with new exterior colour schemes, revised interiors with more premium features and added safety equipment over their regular counterparts.

These three special Tata Jet Editions target an exclusive set of customers with emphasis on both luxury and opulence. They sit above current top variants and get feature and safety updates and hence see an increase in pricing. Tata Safari Jet Edition is priced from Rs 21.45 lakh to Rs 22.65 lakh. Prices of the Harrier XZ+ Diesel Jet is at Rs 20.90 lakh while the Harrier Jet XZA+ Diesel is at Rs 22.20 lakh. Tata Nexon Jet Editions range from Rs 12.13 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

Tata Jet Edition Walkaround

JET Editions of each of these three SUVs go on sale via Tata Motors’ authorized dealerships in the country with immediate effect. Tata Jet editions have started to arrive at dealerships, and thanks to Desi Car World, we have the first look walkaround of Nexon Jet, Safari Jet and Harrier Jet.

Each of the three SUVs in the Jet range, sport a unique exterior colour scheme of Starlight. This is in a dual tone with a bronze body colour and platinum silver roof contrasted by jet black alloy wheels. It sports silver coloured skid plates at the front and rear. Below is the Safari Jet walkaround.

The cabin is seen in a dual tone Oyster White and Granite Black colour scheme with a bronze finished mid pad on the instrument panel. Doors and floor consoles receive bronze accents while front headrests get JET embroidery. The seats are finished in Tri- Arrow perforated Oyster White Benecke-Kaliko leatherette.

New Safety Features For Jet Editions

Exclusive to the Harrier and Safari Jet Editions, the SUVs get a total of 14 safety features besides Driver Doze off alert, Panic Braking System and After Impact Braking. Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic and 4 disc brakes are also added to the Harrier and Safari along with wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Air Purifier and Wireless charger.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition receives ventilated seating, electric sunroof with tilt function, an air purifier with AQI display and wireless charging. It is powered by a 1.2 liter petrol turbo delivering 120 hp power and 170 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter turbo diesel motor is capable of 110 hp power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission option includes 6 speed manual and 6 speed AMT while drive modes include Eco, City and Sport. Below is the Tata Nexon Jet Edition Walkaround.

Tata Jet Edition SUVs see no change in their engine lineup. The Harrier and Safari continue to draw power via a 2.0 liter Kryotec, turbocharged unit that offers 170 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 6 speed automatic and a 6 speed manual. With the new Jet Editions, Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon will be better positioned against each of their competitors and help to boost sales for the company even further.