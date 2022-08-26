Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Teased With White Roof – New Features

Tata Motors seems to be upgrading its SUV lineup with new features ahead of festive season

Tata Motors is currently the third highest-selling auto manufacturer in India. With Maruti at top spot and followed by Hyundai. Tata Motors is one of the pioneers when it comes to hatchbacks. It was the first manufacturer to develop an indigenous hatchback for India.

Indica’s magic was recreated by Tiago, though. But when we look at sales charts, Tata’s highest-selling vehicle is Nexon. It is the highest-selling SUV in India too. But most Tata SUV rivals are updating or bringing something new. While Tata seems to be just spectating. Until now.

Tata Premium Updates Teased – Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors recently teased us with a video that screamed luxury and sophisticated lifestyle of people with fat pockets. But now, we get another teaser where Tata is showing us the lifestyle of people with even deeper pockets. We’re saying private jet kinda rich here. This new teaser again revolves around the luxurious and sophisticated lifestyle of customers with an appetite for premium niceties.

These upgrades add “Ultimate Luxury” to an already good product. These upgrades are more likely to be special editions rather than facelifts for Harrier and Safari which are on the horizon. Tata Motors says the upcoming updates will allow customers “Soar In Ultimate Luxury”.

So, what luxury did Tata’s products lack? To begin with, these updates are not just for Safari and Harrier. These updates will also be carried over to Nexon as well. Since there were two Nexons in the video at the same time, Nexon EV range is also likely to get these updates.

All of these special editions will get a white contrasting roof like Maybachs. Coming to upgrades we can expect, with Harrier and Safari, we can expect leather seats and also leatherette cladding on dashboard and door trims. Soft touch plastics are also feasible given the premium appeal both Harrier and Safari radiate. These niceties have been offered by Tata before in products costing way less money.

Nexon Upgrades

In the case of Nexon, we can expect a similar set of upgrades that Harrier and Safari get. The same set of upgrades will also be transferred to Nexon EV as well. Previous teaser also had “Jet. Set. Slay” in it which is not present on the new teaser. The word Jet might mean a new petrol engine as that word is used by Tata for engines before.

The facelifts of both Harrier and Safari are expected to get a larger infotainment system. But the second teaser still shows the unit that is currently on sale. Indicating that these are minor upgrades set to generate headlines and buzz around their SUVs for the festive season.

Whatever the upgrades are, they’ll bring a business-class-like experience to Nexon, Safari and Harrier buyers. These upgrades will suffice to generate footfall into the showrooms for the festive season while the actual facelifts with upgraded tech will come at a later date.

Also, given the fact that Mahindra’s products like Scorpio N, XUV700, and Thar have massive waiting periods, might translate into good sales for companies like Tata. These special editions will be priced at a slight premium too.