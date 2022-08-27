Tata Nexon Jet, Harrier Jet, Safari Jet – Top Variant, New Edition Launch

To keep its portfolio refreshed at all times, Tata Motors has introduced new updates at regular intervals along with new variants such as Dark, Kaziranga

Earlier it was rumoured that Tata Motors is getting ready to launch facelifted versions of Harrier and Safari. It was expected to come with a petrol engine, 360 degree camera, larger touchscreen, etc. Unfortunately, that is not the case. They have launched new special editions which will sit above the current top variants. These are called Jet Editions. It will not get a petrol engine or larger touchscreen or 360 degree camera.

Every year during the festive season, auto companies work overtime to leverage positive consumer sentiments. There’s hectic activity including new product launches and special schemes, exchange offers and discounts. Working on a similar strategy, India’s third largest carmaker Tata Motors has launched Jet Editions of Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Today also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata, one of the key person who helped with the development of Tata Group. He was born on 27th Aug, 1859. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for sharing the exclusive update.

Loaded with premium features, Tata Jet Edition SUVs will be better placed against rival offerings. In case of Harrier, the primary rivals are Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector. Safari taken on Scorpio-N that has registered around 1 lakh bookings. Nexon and Nexon EV are already top selling products in their respective segments. The Jet Editions could help boost sales even further.

Tata Harrier Jet, Safari Jet Edition

Tata Harrier Jet, Safari Jet and Nexon Jet will be new top variants in the lineup, based on the current top variants XZ+ (P). New set of features introduced with Harrier, Safari Jet Editions significantly enhance the in-cabin experience. This includes wireless charging, new KK leather seats, Auto dimming ORVM, Driver Dizziness Alert, Panic Breaking Alert, Black Colour Diamond Cut Alloys, Ventilated seats for driver and co-drive.

Safety features that have been carried forward include corner stability control, off-road ABS, electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, electronic brake pre-fill, hydraulic brake assist, hydraulic fading compensation and dynamic wheel torque by brake.

Other key features include air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob. Diesel motor powering Harrier, Safari is same as earlier. The 2.0-litre Kryotec, turbocharged unit generates 170 PS of max power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition features

Here too, the primary focus is on improving in-cabin aesthetics. In case of Nexon, features that have been carried forward from standard variant include ventilated front seats, air purifier, auto dimming IRVM, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, electric sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, 7-inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment system by Harman and iRA connected car tech.

Safety kit includes tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, vehicle live location tracking and geo fencing, rear parking assist and hill hold control. Nexon has two engine options, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor generating 120 PS / 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor that makes 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options for both include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Nexon has drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.