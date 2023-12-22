Tata Nexon Owner’s Nightmare – A Saga of Persistent Car Troubles

Tata Nexon owner has shared his frustration on social media as his car continues to give him trouble

Dr. Praveen Kadam, a resident of Hadapsar, Pune, shared his distressing experience as a Tata Nexon owner in a Facebook group. Having purchased the Nexon after selling his Maruti Baleno, Kadam hoped for a seamless driving experience. However, his ownership journey has been marred by a string of persistent issues plaguing the vehicle.

The Troubled Journey of Dr. Praveen Kadam

Kadam expressed his frustration, citing recurring problems with the car since the time of purchase. Initially, water leakage issues were encountered, followed by recurring malfunction indicator light problems. The latest setback involves the air conditioning system malfunctioning, prompting multiple visits to the service station. Shockingly, the car has been returned for repairs a staggering 16 times within just four months of ownership.

Expressing his exasperation, Kadam questioned whether there would be any financial implications for him as a customer amidst these recurrent faults. He vehemently expressed his disappointment, stating, “If not, set the car on fire,” though urging against any destructive actions towards the brand he initially trusted due to its Indian origin.

With his business in its startup phase, Kadam voiced concerns about the impact these continual issues have had on his daily operations and livelihood, leaving him disillusioned and seemingly bereft of hope for a resolution. When approached for comments, Tata Motors’ representatives assured that they are investigating Kadam’s case and are committed to resolving the issues faced by their customers promptly.

Tips for Prospective Car Buyers

Thorough Research: Prior to purchasing a vehicle, conduct extensive research on the model’s reliability, customer reviews, and manufacturer reputation.

Test Drive & Inspection: Always test drive the car and inspect it thoroughly, checking for any signs of damage or malfunctions.

Warranty & Service Records: Review the warranty terms and service history of the vehicle. Ensure clarity on warranty coverage for potential repairs.

Customer Support & Complaint Resolution: Assess the manufacturer’s customer support services and their track record in addressing customer complaints and issues.

Consultation with Experts: Seeking advice from automotive experts or experienced individuals can provide valuable insights before making a purchase decision.

Dr. Praveen Kadam’s ordeal sheds light on the importance of due diligence and awareness when purchasing a vehicle, emphasizing the need for consumers to be vigilant and informed to prevent facing similar challenges.