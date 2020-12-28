Tata Nexon Petrol DCT Spied Testing With PEMS – Alongside Gravitas SUV

The dual-clutch transmission for the Tata Nexon is reported to be sourced from Punch Powertrain

The arrival of Kia Sonet added a new dimension to the already fierce battle that has been brewing in the sub-4m crossover category. Most of the existing players have to bring to table significant updates to keep pace with the competition and it is no different for the Tata Nexon which is the automaker’s best selling model.

Tata Nexon petrol DCT in the works

The Nexon which received a comprehensive facelift earlier this year along with a pure electric powertrain option is set to receive yet another update. The petrol variant which is currently offered with the options of 6-MT and 6-AMT will also receive a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

A prototype of what appears to the upcoming Tata Nexon petrol DCT variant has been spotted with the PEMS (Portable Emissions Measurement System) a.k.a. RDE (Real Driving Emissions) setup. Prototypes with PEMS have become a common sight in India since the government has amended the testing regulations to avoid a Dieselgate-like situation.

The spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Arya, who clicked the photos when the 2021 Tata Nexon Petrol DCT was on test outside company plant roads of Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune. Along with the new Nexon, there was also the upcoming Gravitas 7 seater SUV on test.

Specifications

The Tata Nexon petrol DCT variant would share its new automatic gearbox with the soon-to-be-launched Altroz Turbo. The transmission which is likely to feature 6 ratios is reported to be sourced from Punch Powertrain. With its instant gearshifts, the new gearbox should make for an improved driving experience. To refresh your memory, the Nexon’s 1.2-liter Revotron turbo-petrol engine puts out 119 hp and 170 Nm of torque.

The diesel variant of the crossover is likely to soldier on without any significant updates in the near future. The 1.5-liter Revotorq unit is good for 109 hp and 260 Nm of torque. It can be specified either with a 6-MT or 6-AMT.

Competition and launch

The Tata Nexon petrol DCT variant will be pitted against the Kia Sonet DCT and Hyundai Venue DCT both of which employ the same 1.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged petrol motor. The dual-clutch gearbox equipped Nexon is expected to be launched sometime in the first half of 2021. Expect a premium of around INR 1 lakh over the existing manual variant for the new equipment. Nexon DCT is likely to undercut its competition by a fair margin.

The sub-4m crossover segment currently has 8 models on sale and the Nexon finished 4 in terms of sales in November 2020. The first three positions are occupied by the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza in that order. The introduction of DCT would boost the Tata crossover’s prospects considerably.