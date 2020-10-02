Tata Nexon Records Highest Ever Sales In Sep 2020 With 111% Growth

Still, this was not enough for Nexon to enter Top 3 of the sub 4 meter UV segment in Sep 2020

The compact sub 4-metre segment has seen a great deal of activity last month, thanks to the launch of new Kia Sonet. Collective sales in the sub 4m UV segment surpassed the 40k mark, 41,277 units in all. That’s a gain of 42 percent, up from 29,113 units sold a year earlier.

In fact, just a month before last, in Aug 2020, segment sales was at 26,825 units. MoM sales growth has been reported for for all vehicles in the segment. In Aug too, the segment had reported growth but Kia Sonet has infused a new lease of life into sales in September 2020. And this is supported with its wide range of variants in petrol, diesel and turbo options paired with DCT, iMT, and torque converter.

For starters, Kia Sonet in its first month of sales has reported 9,266 units sold – this is a new record for the segment. No other car has ever managed to register this huge number of sales in the first month of launch. That’s a great showing and some of it can be attributed to pre-orders that have been dispatched on time. Nevertheless, Kia Sonet has the ability to ensure the segment gets its due, and will be a force to reckon with.

On no 2 is Maruti Vitara Brezza, which trails by a little over 100 units. At 9,153 units sold, MSIL in fact reports 12 percent sales decline, down from 10,362 units sold in Sep 2019. It is to be noted here that Brezza is only offered with a petrol engine option since April 2020.

Vitara Brezza is for now the only thing that’s stopping the Hyundai and Kia cars from a runaway victory in the segment. Hyundai Venue sales gained about 500 units. Sales is reported at 8,469 units, up from 7,942 units sold in Sep 2019 at 7 percent growth.

Tata Nexon Record Sales and Growth

It’s a bittersweet sales record for Tata Nexon at 6,007 units. This is the first time 6k units have been reported for Tata Nexon. In spite of posting its highest ever monthly sales, Nexon is still 4th on the list as it pales in comparison to the three on the top for Sep 2020. Though for Tata Motors, Nexon sales growth is at 111 percent, up from 2,842 units sold a year earlier. So, while demand has grown, the next few months will reveal whether Tata Nexon can be a top choice segment or will remain a middle order player.

Mahindra XUV300 sales grew to 3,700 units, up from 2,492 units sold a year earlier. While numbers are well below the 5k mark, this is in fact a growth of 48 percent. Ford EcoSport will always be remembered for kickstarting the segment. Sales grew at a 13 percent to 3,558 units sold up from 3,139 units. In fact a year earlier, EcoSport sales were higher than Tata Nexon sales.

Honda WRV is the only other vehicle sold at a decline on the list. Sales fell 16 percent to 1,124 units from 1,341 units. ??Mahindra TUV 300 isn’t on sale any longer on account of not being updated as a BS6 vehicle, and had last September sold 995 units.

