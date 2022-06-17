Tata Nexon Vs 2022 Hyundai Venue Vs Brezza Vs Sonet – New Prices Compared

2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a price hike over its older version – But is still competitively priced

Hyundai India launched its 2022 Venue, the first proper facelift of the sub 4 metre compact SUV yesterday. The update brings in a fresh design and some addition of creature comfort features. As expected, the goodies aren’t free of cost as Hyundai has also bumped up Venue’s pricing, across the range. Let’s take a look at how the 2022 Venue fair against its competitors.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Rivals – Petrol Models

With the latest pricing, it is the Sonet from Kia which has the lowest entry-level trim pricing for petrol models. One can get the HTE base variant of Sonet at INR 7.15 lakhs (ex-showroom). Venue’s pricing, post the 2022 update now starts at INR 7.53 lakhs, which is comparable to Tata Nexon’s base trim price, i.e. INR 7.55 lakhs (ex-showroom).

In the segment, the most expensive entry level trim comes in from Urban Cruiser, whose entry-level trim costs INR 9.03 lakhs. However, it must be noted that its base trim is also comparable to most mid-spec trims of other models, and hence, the pricing gets justified.

On the other end of the spectrum, it is the Sonet’s GTX+ Turbo trim which gets a DCT, which is the most expensive sub 4 metre compact SUV. The top of the line Sonet costs INR 13.09 lakhs while the Mahindra XUV300 closely follows it up with a sticker price of INR 13.06 lakhs for its W8 (O) AMT trim. Interestingly, Venue’s top-end trim, SX(O) Turbo DCT, though it shares its platform and powertrain with the Sonet, still happens to be cheaper by INR 50K.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Rivals – Diesel Models

Overall competition in the diesel segment reduces considerably, as a considerable number of models miss out on diesel engine options. It is just the Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and XUV300 which get diesel motors . The list further reduces down as there are limited models with an automatic, unlike the case with petrol options.

Just like its petrol counterpart, Kia Sonet diesel offers the lowest sticker price in the sub 4 metre compact SUV segment. Sonet’s HTE trim costs INR 8.89 lakhs (ex-showroom), which is the cheapest across the board. Venue’s S+ trim costs INR 10 lakhs, which is comparable to the second from base variant of other models.

Top-end trim of Venue Diesel happens to be the SX(O) and it costs INR 12.32 lakhs (ex-showroom). Venue’s diesel line-up still misses out on an automatic transmission option, even though speculation had suggested that it could borrow the AT from Sonet. Even if we were to compare the top-spec manual trims of other competitors, it is the Venue which has the lowest sticker price. In the segment, the fully loaded XUV300 W8 (O) AMT Diesel happens to be the costliest model as it demands INR 13.92 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sales

In terms of sales, it is the Nexon which is at no 1. For May 2022, Brezza was at No 2, followed by Venue, Sonet and XUV300. Talking about competition, Maruti is all set to bring in an updated Brezza on 30th June 2022. The model has already been spied on multiple times, even during its TVC shoot. Urban Cruiser from Toyota too shall get a similar update, after 2022 Brezza’s launch.