Tata Punch Arrives At Dealer Yard – First Look Interiors, Boot Space, Leg Room

Tata Punch is getting ready for launch – Ahead of that, it has started to arrive at dealer yards

Tata Motors had showcased the H2X concept at 2020 Auto Expo. It later went by the name HBX/Hornbill. Last month, the company revealed that this micro SUV will go by the name ‘PUNCH’ once launched. Ahead of launch, first undisguised photos and video have leaked. Latest video is credit to Shivam Gamerz.

New Tata Punch that is set to take on Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis and other hatchbacks in the Rs 5-9 lakh segment. It will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the company lineup. Punch is the first SUV to be built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Thanks to the new video, exterior and interior design elements have been revealed.

Tata Punch Walkaround – Exteriors

Tata Punch in its production format closely resembles its concept where its styling elements are concerned. It is being designed on the same style as larger SUVs such as Harrier and Nexon. Tata claims that it is a perfect combination of elegance, sportiness, technology and driving dynamics with outstanding features and on board equipment that will set it a class apart.

Boasting of muscular proportions, New Tata Punch will sport similar glossy black front grille design as seen on the Nexon. It will also receive prominent wheel arches, black body cladding, faux skid plates at the front and rear and will ride on 16 inch, diamond cut dual ton alloy wheels; offering a more premium appeal.

Features to the rear will see connected wrap around LED tail lamps, a roof mounted spoiler, roof rails and blacked out pillars and ORVMs that receive integrated turn indicators. Dimensions will stand 3,840mm length, 1,822mm width, 1,635mm height, and 2,450mm wheelbase, thus making Tata Punch larger than its rivals – Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

Tata Punch Interiors

The cabin of Tata Punch is strikingly similar to that seen on its concept. It will sport dual tone finish on the inside, well kitted with driver and passenger comforts and state of the art technology.

Comfortable seating with a height adjustable driver seat, 7 inch free standing infotainment system with Tata iRA connected car features, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-function steering wheel with steering mounted controls and an HVAC system will also make up its interiors. Where safety equipment is concerned, Tata Punch will get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with camera, ABS and EBD.

Tata Punch is expected to come in powered by 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will offer 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT gearbox. Tata Motors could also offer 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine at a later stage, which will be more powerful. An electric variant of the Tata Punch is also being planned.

Affordable pricing is what is expected for Tata Punch, in the range of Rs 5-8 lakhs. This being the case, once launched, Tata Punch will not only take on Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis but will also rival Maruti Swift, Baleno, Hyundai NIOS, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.