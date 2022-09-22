Tata Punch Camo Edition Launch Price Rs 6.85 L To Rs 8.63 L

As part of their ‘New Forever’ strategy, Tata Motors has introduced Camo Edition for its popular Punch mini-SUV

With festivities bringing in positive consumer sentiments, Tata Motors has been making the right moves by introducing special editions of its SUVs. In August, the company launched Jet Edition of Harrier, Safari and Nexon. Tata’s SUV portfolio refresh is now complete with Punch getting its special Camo Edition. Punch Camo Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-sh.

As may be recalled, Camo Edition was first introduced with Harrier. Apart from the green shade that represents the grit and determination of the armed forces, Camo Edition has also received some exclusive features. A similar set of features are now available with Tata Punch Camo Edition.

Tata Punch Camo Edition features

Tata Punch Camo Edition has a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car wears an attractive CAMO badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions. It gets 7” Harman infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the CAMO edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps.

With launch of Camo Edition, Punch now has 2 special editions (Camo + Kaziranga). In comparison, Harrier and Nexon have Dark, Kaziranga and Jet special editions. Safari has additional Gold and Adventure editions, making it a total of 5 distinct special editions. Punch is the only SUV to have the Camo edition. While Camo Edition was discontinued for Harrier, hopefully Punch Camo will be able to achieve more desirable outcomes.

The thing with green is that it is not among the popular colour options for SUVs. For such vehicles, the popular colour choices include white, grey, black and silver. In case of Harrier and Safari, most preferred is the Dark Edition, accounting for more than half of their total sales. It remains to be seen what type of response Tata can get from Punch Camo Edition. It can work for folks who want their rides to have a dominating street presence.

Tata Punch Camo Edition specs

In terms of performance, Tata Punch Camo edition continues with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor. It generates 86 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Equipment list that has been carried forward includes projector headlamps, LED DRLs, auto folding ORVMs, roof rails, 90-degree door opening, puddle lamps and LED tail lamps. Inside, the SUV has 7-inch TFT instrument console, floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control, USB charging port, cooled glove box and leather steering and gear knob.

Safety kit includes ABS with EBD, brake sway control, follow-me-home headlamps, anti-glare IRVM, reverse parking camera, cruise control, traction control and rain sensing wipers. Users can also choose iRA connected car tech for improved safety. It comes with features such as find my car, panic notification, intrusion alert, emergency SMS, remote commands, live vehicle diagnosis, OTA updates and location-based services.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”