Tata Punch CAMO Edition Teased – Launch On 22nd Sep

Tata Punch is the only one among its rivals to offer a 5-star crash rating and proves its mettle

When compared to its rivals Tata seems to have perfected the art of offering special editions. Yeah, you can say that. Special editions for Tata Motors have been fruitful too. Tata Motors themselves, reveal that their special editions have been very profitable. Especially the Dark Edition which is offered with Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari.

For Safari and Harrier, Dark Edition alone accounts for more than half of their sales. Apart from Dark Edition, Tata has offered Kaziranga Edition, Camo Edition, Jet Edition and even Gold Edition with Safari. Rivals have offered special editions too. But not on a scale that Tata offers. Now Tata seems to be gearing up towards another special edition for Punch. Let’s take a look.

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Teased

Now, coming to Punch, Tata motors offers Kaziranga Edition as an option. Punch is an important proposition for Tata Motors and slots in between Nexon on top and Tiago below. With around 12,006 units sold in August 2022, it beats most of its “mini SUV” rivals to pulp. Okay, this is not an insinuation that revolves around the myth that Tata customers test their car’s build quality on other cars. No.

Punch makes a strong case. It offers 5-star crash safety rating, most creature comforts that one can expect from a car of this price bracket. It also gets certain niceties along the way like touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Harman music system among others.

Just like the Kaziranga Edition, Punch is getting a new CAMO edition. Tata Motors have taken to social media to tease upcoming launch of CAMO edition for Punch. The teaser doesn’t reveal much info as the whole video is shot in night condition. Glimpses of Punch hustling about on roads can be seen. And in some of the shots, the word CAMO is visible on the side fenders.

For those who were waiting for Punch Dark Edition, might have to wait a little longer. Dark Editions are the hottest and most sought after among Tata’s special edition offerings. It is offered with Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Nexon EV and even Altroz.

Specs & Launch

Punch is currently powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder non-turbo engine that makes 84 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 RPM. This engine also does duties in the same state of tune in other Tata cars like Tiago, Tigor and the likes. In terms of gearbox options, it gets a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Motors has priced the Punch from Rs. 5.93 lakh and goes till Rs. 9.49 lakh (both prices ex-sh). CAMO Edition is likely to be priced at a premium over variants it will be based on. For the money, it will offer quite a stealthy and unique proposition over rivals. Speaking of rivals, the Tata Punch CAMO edition will compete against Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3. Launch will take place on 22nd of September.