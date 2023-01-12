Tata Punch CNG Gets No Compromise Boot Space – Spare Tyre

A highlight of the new Tata Punch iCNG is two separate 30 liter tanks as against a single 60 liter tank

Tata Motors, that recently replaced Hyundai as the No. 2 automaker in December 2022 has a long lineup of cars on display at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company has showcased the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Avinya EV, Curvv EV.

The automaker is also said to be working on an all-electric version of the Punch to be positioned on the modified version of the ALFA platform while it will draw power via a Ziptron EV powertrain. But that was not on display at the 2023 Auto Expo. But there was a Punch, in CNG format.

Tata Punch CNG Innovative Boot Space

Seen at the Auto Expo for the first time in India, Tata Punch CNG could make its market launch in the coming months. As is seen in its ICE counterpart, which is offered in four variants of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, Punch CNG could also be offered only on the Accomplished and Creative trim levels.

Tata Punch iCNG could be the first SUV to have a factory fitted CNG powertrain. Another first in its segment will be new twin cylinders of 30 liters each which are positioned above the rear floor, under the luggage carpet so as to free up boot space. This would mean that the Punch CNG would appeal to family buyers in the country. Tata Punch CNG spare tyre is also available, located under the boot space, as shown by DSD Cars below.

The 5 Star Global NCAP rated platform will also make its way onto the Punch iCNG while it continues to borrow features such as electric sunroof, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, LED DRLs and 6 airbags from its ICE counterpart. Dimensions are at 3,827mm length, 1,742mm width and 1,615mm height with a 2,445 mm long wheelbase.

In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG also receives a micro switch so that the engine is switched off during refuelling. The CNG kit is made of advanced material to prevent leakage while it also gets thermal incident protection, leak detection and fire protection. Along with its twin cylinder tanks, other first in segment features also include Single Advanced ECU and Direct Start in CNG with auto switch between fuels.

Advanced iCNG Technology

Tata Punch iCNG comes in powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron engine sporting Dyna-pro technology. This engine offers 77 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 97 Nm torque in CNG mode which is around 13hp and 18Nm less than the regular petrol variant. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Petrol tank capacity is 37 liters while CNG is 60 liters. Tata Punch iCNG is expected to deliver fuel efficiency of over 25km/kg of CNG fuel.

Even though Tata Motors has not revealed the price of its new CNG models, it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 90k over its petrol powered counterparts. Tata Punch iCNG will compete with Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.