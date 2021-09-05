Tata Punch Convertible Mini SUV Imagined In Multiple Colours

Upon its launch, Tata Punch will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis and Hyundai Casper

Tata Motors recently unveiled Punch micro UV which will be the new entry-level model in the company’s SUV lineup sitting below Nexon. Internally codenamed HBX, the crossover will be the second model after Altroz to be underpinned by the ALFA architecture.

The UV follows Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy and borrows many design cues from other models of the homegrown carmaker. While most have appreciated the car’s overall design, some have had reserved opinions about its stylings. Meanwhile, a digital render of Punch has been created by Pratyush Rout in which it has been reimagined as a convertible.

Earlier, many models from Tata Motors, especially SUVs like Harrier, Safari and Nexon have been digitally imagined as convertibles that have actually looked good. The same can be said about the latest illustration showcasing Punch without a roof. For most parts of it, the exterior design of the production-spec model has been retained in the render itself.

Tata Punch Convertible Mini SUV

For starters, the front end of the SUV flaunts a split headlamp setup comprising the main LED projector lights on the bumper and sleek LED DRLs placed above. The DRLs are connected by a gloss black grille with Tata’s signature humanity touch. The grille and DRLs are contoured by a thin strip of chrome. The lower blacked-out bumper houses the fog lamps and a wide air intake grille with Tata’s signature Y design motifs.

The all-black treatment is carried onto the car’s side profile as well with black claddings on door panels and protruding wheel arches. The massive wheel arches are filled up with a set of dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels similar to the ones in the actual model.

The A pillars along with the window sills have been blackened to provide a nice contrast with the cherry red paint of the body. Other highlights include body-coloured door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and a convertible roof of course.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

Punch is expected to be offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The former can churn out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The latter will most likely dish out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both units will be offered with a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT maybe.

More details of the upcoming micro UV from Tata is awaited which are expected to be revealed ahead of its launch. However, in the most certain case, we won’t see a convertible iteration of the SUV anytime in considerable future. Once launched, Tata Punch will take on the Maruti Ignis and upcoming Hyundai Casper.