Tata Punch Electric production spec render – Minor facelift, New colours

Expected to be launched soon, Tata Punch EV will take on rivals such as Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV

Electric car segment is gaining traction and it’s good to see the rise in the number of options available to consumers. In terms of volumes, Tata Motors currently leads with market share of more than 75%. Tata is among the OEMs that were able to anticipate the shift to EVs. It is something similar to how Maruti saw an opportunity in CNG and has emerged a leader in that space.

With more electric cars on the road now and several new models under development, it is imperative for Tata to expand its EV portfolio. Towards that end, Tata’s next offering will be Punch EV. Considering the immense popularity of petrol-powered Punch, it will be safe to assume that its electric version is primed for success.

Punch EV styling and features

Punch EV exteriors will be largely the same as its ICE-based sibling. Based on the leaked spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the upcoming Tata Punch Electric. Punch EV will continue with the same front fascia as that of petrol-powered Punch. It will have a charging port at the rear. In case of both Nexon EV and Tiago EV also, the charging port is located at the rear.

Punch EV is likely to get some unique badging on the front grille that will indicate towards the car’s electric heart. As compared to the ICE variant, Punch EV could get other set of changes as well. For example, a recently spotted test mule was seen with rear disc brakes. Existing petrol-powered Punch has disc brakes at front and drum brakes at rear.

Features on the inside will be largely the same as that of ICE-based Punch. It includes a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, premium upholstery, flat bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Interiors of the test mule revealed a rotary dial, which means the car could get an electronic parking brake. Nexon EV Max already has this feature. It works automatically by default and can also be controlled manually.

Tata Punch EV range

A range of around 300 km seems apt for Tata Punch EV. As Tata will be looking to achieve an affordable price point, a smaller battery pack could be used. The battery pack and electric powertrain could be borrowed from Tiago or a tweaked version could be used. For reference, Tiago EV is available in two range options, 250 km and 315 km.

Some upgrades could be expected with Punch EV, as Tata has been consistently improving its Ziptron electric vehicle platform. Drive modes of Eco, City and Sport will be available. Talking about rivals, recently launched MG Comet EV can travel 230 km on a full charge. Citroen eC3 does better with a range of 320 km.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.