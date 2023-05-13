Tata Punch Electric Spied On Towing Truck – Interiors Leak

Upon launch, Punch Electric will rival the likes of Citroen eC3 and recently launched MG Comet EV

With new rivals in entry-level EV segment, Tata Motors is looking to spruce up its EV portfolio. The strategy to launch electric versions of existing popular ICE models has paid rich dividends for the company. After Nexon, Tiago and Tigor, the next to get the EV version is Tata Punch.

Tata’s primary volume generators have been Nexon and Punch. While Nexon has crossed the 5-lakh production milestone, Punch recently achieved the 2-lakh production milestone. With Punch’s soaring popularity, it seems the right time to introduce its electric version. Punch will also be getting a CNG option soon.

Punch Electric spotted – Same exterior profile

Punch Electric has been spotted on a tow truck. The tight-fitting camouflage reveals that Punch EV has the same exterior profile as the ICE-based Punch. Even the alloy wheels are the same as ICE Punch.

Changes at the front are not needed, as Punch Electric is likely to have the charging port at the same spot where the ICE version has the fuel tank lid. This has been the case with Nexon EV and Tiago EV as well. This setup probably helps reduce the number of changes required to convert an ICE-based car into an electric car.

However, Punch electric could get some new features. For example, the test mule can be seen with rear disc brakes. In comparison, ICE Punch is offered with front disc and rear drum brakes. Interiors reveal the presence of a rotary dial, indicating that the EV could get an electronic parking brake. This feature is already available with Nexon EV Max. The electronic parking brake functions automatically and it can also be engaged and disengaged manually.

Other features on the inside appear to be the same as ICE Punch. The electric version can be seen with a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to be from Harman and come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features similar to ICE Punch include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, flat bottom steering wheel and premium upholstery.

Safety features for Punch Electric will be largely the same as its ICE sibling. Some of the key safety equipment offered with Punch includes reverse parking camera, front fog lamps with cornering function, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, ABS and EBD with brake sway control and rear defogger.

Punch Electric range

While official details are not available, Punch Electric could have a range of around 300 km. For reference, Tiago EV is available in two variants, one with 250 km range and the other with 315 km range. Recently launched MG Comet EV has range of 230 km whereas Citroen eC3 offers 320 km. Punch Electric is likely to get drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Battery packs could be similar to those used with Tiago EV.

Image Source