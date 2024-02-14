Tata Punch EV Gearbox Stuck – Replacement Offered Also Has Fault, Claims Owner

Tata Punch EV owner claims that his brand new EV was faulty and so was the replacement EV

Tata Motors recently launched their newest EV in the form of Punch EV. Delivery has also started. Tata Motors, which has been at the forefront of India’s electric vehicle revolution, introduced the Punch EV as part of its born-electric Acti.ev platform.

Punch EV owner shares Quality Control Concerns

Ranjit Mehta, a resident of Gurugram, shared his unfortunate experience just three days after taking delivery of the Punch EV. Mehta claims that within a few hours of taking possession of his brand-new Tata Punch EV on January 31, 2024, he started noticing issues related to the brakes.

What caught more attention, however, was the malfunctioning gearbox. In a video shared on social media the same day, Mehta demonstrated that the gear dial of his Tata Punch EV refused to respond. Even more alarming was the revelation that the motor continued to accelerate even when the brake pedal was fully pressed. Faced with these critical issues, Mehta promptly took his vehicle to the Autovikas Tata EV dealership.

Adding another layer to the predicament, Mehta claimed that his Tata Punch EV had not undergone the essential Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) before reaching him. The significance of PDI lies in its ability to identify and rectify potential issues before the customer takes possession of the vehicle. Mehta even provided an audio recording where the dealership acknowledged the omission of the PDI process.

Replacement Saga Unfolds

As a response to Mehta’s grievances, Tata Motors agreed to replace his faulty vehicle under warranty. However, this apparent solution led to an unexpected twist. The replacement vehicle provided by Tata Motors also exhibited the same motor issue that Mehta had encountered with his originally purchased faulty Punch EV. This shocking turn of events only amplified Mehta’s frustration.

Adding to the woes, Mehta claimed that he was presented with an additional charge for the replacement vehicle, despite the issues being evident from day one and the car being well within the warranty period. This left Mehta perplexed and frustrated, prompting him to voice his concerns on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Tata Motors’ Response

In response to Mehta’s concerns raised on the X platform, Tata Motors issued a statement, saying, “Hello Ranjit, please allow us some time to get this checked with our team, and we’ll get back to you soon with an update. We value your cooperation in the meantime.” While this response indicates a willingness to address the issues, it leaves the owner and potential buyers in a state of uncertainty regarding the root cause of the problems and the steps Tata Motors intends to take to resolve them.

Experiencing major issues with my new Tata Punch EV gear selector failure in traffic,and electric motor engaging despite brake applied. Safety concerns are a top priority! Dropped it off at Autovikas Tata EV showroom. @TataMotors,urgent replacement or refund needed! #TataPunchEV pic.twitter.com/ntHN0WtNe9 — Ranjit Mehta (@ranjitmehta20) January 31, 2024

With Tata Motors being a key player in the electric vehicle segment, instances of technical glitches and quality control lapses can dent the trust of potential buyers. This comes at a time when the Indian government is actively promoting electric mobility, and the success of electric vehicles depends heavily on customer confidence in the technology and the manufacturers.

