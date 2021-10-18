Tata Punch Launch Price Rs 5.5 L To Rs 9.4 L – Introductory Ex Sh Prices

The new Tata Punch is in the same league as Tata Altroz and Nexon with 5 star crash test rating

Tata Punch, a new 5 seater micro SUV from Tata Motors, has been officially launched in India today. It is on offer with the same 1.2 liter petrol engine which powers the Tiago. It is mated to either a manual 5 speed gearbox or an AMT option. Price of the base MT variant starts from Rs 4.49 lakh, ex-sh.

Variants, Prices, Colour Options

Tata Punch will deviate from regular branding under XE, XM, XT and XZ nomenclature to more attractive Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trim levels. Tata Punch Pure XE MT is priced from Rs 5.49 lakh. Adventure Punch is priced from Rs 6.39 lakh while Accomplished Punch comes in at Rs 7.29 lakh. Top of the line Creative Punch is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

All 4 variants of the Punch can be updated with respective packs, at an additional cost. AMT is on offer with Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants of Punch. Base Pure variant does not get AMT option. For AMT, you will be charged Rs 60k more. Along with AMT and IRA pack, the top of the line Creative Punch AMT will cost you Rs 9.39 lakh. All prices above are ex-sh.

Speaking about colours, Tata Punch will be presented in 7 different colour options of Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist and Orcus White. The micro SUV will stand 3,827mm in length, 1,742mm in width and 1,615mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,445mm and boot space at 366 liters. The Punch will ride on 16 inch alloy wheels.

Tata Punch will come in with a 7 inch digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, IRA connected car technology and steering mounted audio controls. Its feature list will also include automatic climate control, cruise control and rain sensing wipers.

Safety equipment will see features such as dual front airbags, ABS and EBD. It gets a 5 star safety rating from Global NCAP. It is now the safest car in India. Rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and central locking are also among its features. These safety features will be offered as standard across all variants. Its 90 degree opening doors allow for easier ingress and egress.

Tata Punch 1.2L Revotron petrol

Tata Punch will be offered with a single engine option. This 1.2 liter, three cylinder, naturally aspirated Revotron engine will offer 84 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. AMT gearbox will be offered on all variants except on the base Pure trim.

The advanced AMT comes in with TractionPro Mode for easy driving under challenging driving conditions. The Punch also sports Brake Sway Control that detects instability under sudden braking conditions before ABS comes into play so as to avoid swaying.

Tata Punch will have to face up to the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. In its price range, the Punch will also take on the likes of Maruti Swift, Hyundai NIOS, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Tata Punch is expected to deliver strong sales, taking Tata’s PV market share in the Indian auto industry even higher.