Tata Punch SUV Spied Doing Off-Road Testing Ahead Of Launch

Tata Punch is the road-going version of HBX concept that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Motors officially revealed the name of their upcoming small SUV earlier this week. To be called Punch, it will take on the likes of Maruti S-Presso, Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, etc. Tata Motors calls Punch as a “no-compromise SUV”. It is built on the same platform as Altroz and will be launched in the coming weeks.

Tata Punch Design

Tata Punch is a 5 seater micro SUV. Where its exterior makeup is concerned, it will sport the company’s Impact Design 2.0 philosophy that debuted in the Harrier. It will get a split headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with tri arrow design.

Tata Punch will stand at sub 4 meter length. It will also receive a raked front windshield, black cladding on its sides, sculpted tailgate and distinctive squared wheel arches with 15 inch dual tone alloy wheels.

Now ahead of launch, a spy video has been shared by PowerDrift, which shows the Tata Punch performing off-road testing. The video has no audio and tries to show that the Punch can perform take on the off-road with quite ease. The stunts performed by the Punch in video below, can be done by many other cars in the segment and does not prove its off-road worthiness.

Punch – Features and Specs

Tata Punch interior space will be at a premium thanks to its elongated pillars. It will sport a floating touchscreen on the dashboard, with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Tata Punch will also get a semi digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel with steering mounted controls, a layered dashboard and comfortable seating. Dual front airbags, rear parking camera and ABS and EBD could be among its safety equipment.

Even as there is no official confirmation as on date, the Tata Punch will likely receive a 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine that also powers other Tata cars in India. This engine makes 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque when mated to a 5 speed gearbox as standard or an AMT unit as an option. The micro SUV could also get a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine offering power output of around 100hp.

SUV at the price of a Hatchback

Tata Motors expects to price the new Punch very aggressively in a similar range as is seen for some of the hatchbacks currently on sale in Indian markets and could eat into sales of Santro, Celerio and WagonR. The HBX micro SUV which will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic lineup, could be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-sh) for its top spec model.