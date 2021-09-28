Tata Punch Vs Tata Nexon Detailed First Look Walkaround

Upon its launch, Tata Punch will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 as well as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Tata Motors is geared up to launch the much-awaited Punch micro UV in the country next week in midst of the festive season. The crossover has been gaining traction in online media being fondly referred to as Baby Harrier thanks to uncanny similarities with the mid-size SUV.

Over the past few weeks, many details of Punch have been revealed on the internet giving us a sneak peek as to how the crossover will shape up at the time of its launch. Details of its exterior and interior designs have already been revealed officially. It has been positioned below Nexon as the carmaker’s entry-level SUV in the lineup.

Punch is the second car from Tata’s portfolio which will be underpinned by the brand’s ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) after the premium hatchback Altroz. It has been designed as per the carmaker’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy, hence the familiarity in its looks. In fact, most of its styling cues have been retained from the HBX Concept previewed at last year’s Auto Expo.

Exterior Design

Upfront, the UV gets Tata’s signature Humanity line which comes with a glossy black finish and a small tri-arrow detail. It features a familiar split lighting setup borrowed from its cousins Harrier and Safari with the main headlamp cluster at bumper and LED DRLs on top. The muscular front bumper gives it a SUVish stance while tri-arrow motifs are also seen lower down in the air intake grille. Below is a detailed video by Auto With Sid, detailing the Tata Punch and Tata Nexon in the same frame.

The SUV appeal of the car is further accentuated by flared wheel arches and black claddings along the side profile. Those big wheel arches are filled up by 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels which look very premium. The creases along the side profile add a modern appeal to the car. At rear, the crossover features wraparound LED taillamps that have tri-arrow details.

Punch- Variants, Colour, Powertrain Options

Tata Motors will be offering Punch in as many as twelve paint schemes- three monotone options and nine dual-tone options. Shades including White, Grey and Stonehenge will be offered in mono-tone and in dual-tone paint schemes with a black roof as well. Other exclusive dual-tone colour options include Orange with Black, Blue with White and Urban Bronze with Black.

The homegrown carmaker is also offering the upcoming micro UV in a new trim lineup instead of the older nomenclature featuring XE, XM, XT, etc. Punch will be available in four trims namely- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Powering Punch will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can deliver 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be coupled with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. A 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit could also be included in the lineup. It is expected to be priced aggressively at a range of Rs 5.0 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).