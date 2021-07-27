Tata Safari Records New Milestone As Production 10,000th Unit Rolls Out

Launched in Feb 2021, Tata Safari production has now crossed the 10k mark – Avg monthly sales is about 1,727 units

Tata Motors launched the highly anticipated second gen 2021 Safari earlier this year. Priced in the range of Rs 15-21 lakh approx, the Safari is presented in 7 trim levels of XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ along with the Adventure Edition. Based on the Harrier platform, Safari has recorded a new milestone today.

From the company’s Pune plant, the 10,000 unit of Safari has rolled out today. Tata says, the new Safari is one of the top-selling 6/7-seater high SUV with a current market share of 25.2% in its category. Furthermore, together with its stablemate (Safari + Harrier), Tata Motors currently commands a 41.2% in the High SUV segment (as of Q1 FY22).

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The 10000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model. The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide.

This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Month Safari Sales Feb 1,707 Mar 2,148 Apr 1,514 May 1,536 Jun 1,730 Total 8,635

Tata Safari Adventure Persona

The Adventure Persona variant sits on R18 inch machined alloy wheels in charcoal grey and a blacked out treatment which extends to its front grille and piano black roof rails and piano black ‘SAFARI’ badging on the nose and tailgate. It also gets the grey colour scheme on its door handles while skid plates at both ends are also finished in the Charcoal Grey colour.

The interiors, in a 6 and 7 seater configuration, sport a brown and white finish, borrowing inspiration from the outdoors, as against the black and white color scheme seen on the standard model. The dashboard is finished in an all-black colour scheme with dark chrome and piano black accents.

On the central console, light brown accents are seen on gear lever, door handles and grab handles. The other interior features and equipment remain the same as seen on the regular Safari XZ+ and XZA+ trims. It gets xenon HID headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connected car technology along with a 7 inch digital display for instrument cluster and a 9 speaker JBL sound system.

Engine Specs

Tata Safari Adventure Persona gets powered by the same engine that powers the other variants of the Safari and Harrier. This is a FCA sourced 2.0 liter, turbocharged, in-line 4 diesel engine which offers 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic. It also receives ESP-based off-road modes of Normal, Rough, and Wet and three drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.