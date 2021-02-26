Tata Safari First Owner Takes Delivery – Also Owned Old Safari, Shares Pic

Tata Safari is offered in both 6 / 7-seater options and in a total of six variants of XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+

Tata Motors has launched its flagship Safari SUV in India. It is priced at Rs.14.69 lakhs onwards and bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs.30,000. Presented in 6 and 7 seater options, the 2021 Tata Safari is a 3 row version of the Harrier.

It was showcased as the Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and was later known as the Gravitas when on display at the 2020 Auto Expo. With the company keen to revive the iconic Safari nameplate, saw it being named so in its production format.

Firs Owner In India

First unit of the all new Tata Safari in India, has been delivered in Punjab. First owner of the new 2021 Safari is Parmish Verma. By profession, he is a singer, actor as well as a director. By passion he is also a car enthusiast. In fact, it was his love for the old gen Safari, that pushed him to buy the new Safari.

Parmish has shared a nostalgic photograph from the past, where he is posing with his old Safari. In the next photo, he is standing next to his new Safari. Posing in the same way, with the same background.

Tata Safari Variants

The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in a total of 11 variants and in colour options of Royal Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. The company has also introduced an ‘Adventure Persona’ Edition with is presented in a Tropical Mist colour scheme, a theme inspired by nature with its cabin gets in brown inspired by the sand dust of the desert. This top of the line top Adventure Persona automatic variant has been priced at Rs.21.45 lakhs.

A part of the Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs, the 2021 Safari is ideally suited both for intra-city and highway driving. It boasts of Impact 2.0 design language and is positioned on the same OMEGA-Arc platform of the Harrier. It receives a Humanity Line all chrome finished front grille, LED DRLs that also act as turn indicators, halogen high beam lights and Xenon low beam lamps.

The Safari also gets revised interiors and a plethora of infotainment and connectivity features. Safety is same as Harrier. New Safari gets disc brakes on all four wheels, electronic parking brake and ESP with as many as 14 functionalities.

Features also include a panoramic sun-roof said to be the widest in its segment, a powered driver seat, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring system. The interiors are finished in Oyster White with an Ashwood finished dashboard while infotainment is via an 8.8 inch floating island system sporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with iRA connected technology.

Engine Specs

The 2021 Tata Safari comes in powered by a Fiat sourced 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine that also powers the Harrier 5 seater. This engine offers 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox with the option of a Hyundai sourced 6 speed automatic torque converter. There is no petrol variant available as on date but could be added later.