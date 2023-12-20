Tata Safari, Harrier SUVs Get Bharat-NCAP 5-Star Safety Rating

Tata Motors’ Flagship SUVs Acknowledged as India’s Safest Vehicles

Tata Motors reaffirms its commitment to safety as its iconic models, the new Safari and the Harrier, set an unprecedented milestone. Both vehicles have clinched the prestigious 5-star rating, attaining top marks for adult and child occupant protection, courtesy of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), the country’s autonomous safety evaluation authority.

First cars to get 5 star rating by Bharat NCAP

These accolades arrive as a testament to Tata Motors’ unwavering dedication to producing vehicles that exceed safety benchmarks. Notably, the new Safari and Harrier are the inaugural recipients of this esteemed 5-star rating under Bharat-NCAP, marking a groundbreaking achievement for the Indian automotive industry.

Equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including but not limited to:

7 airbags, with 6 as standard across all variants

Electronic Stability Control as a standard feature

3-point seatbelts in all rows

Seat Belt Reminder for all passengers

Isofix tethers

Seatbelts with Retractor, Pretensioner, Load Limiter (RPLL), and anchor pretensioner

Reinforced cabin structure for enhanced crash performance and side pole impact resistance

Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, applauded this momentous achievement, stating, “Bharat-NCAP is India’s independent voice on vehicle safety. It is designed to advance road safety standards beyond mandatory regulations. I congratulate Tata Motors on this remarkable feat, setting a high standard in vehicle safety.”

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., emphasized, “Safety is at the core of our DNA. The Bharat-NCAP certification is a significant step forward in enabling customers to make informed decisions. We extend our appreciation to the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry for their collaborative efforts. This 5-star rating for our Safari and Harrier further enriches our legacy of producing safe vehicles.”

Derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 Platform and built on the OMEGARC architecture, the Safari and Harrier SUVs have not only earned the distinguished Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating but also boast a 5-star G-NCAP rating, solidifying their position as the safest vehicles navigating Indian roads. Tata Motors continues to pioneer advancements in vehicle safety, reiterating its commitment to creating safer mobility solutions for the nation.