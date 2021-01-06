Tata Safari Is Back As Harrier 7 Seater – Gravitas Was A Codename

The new Tata Safari is based on the brand’s Omega platform, and will be offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations

Tata Motors will set off the New Year 2021 with debut of the new Safari SUV. Yes, Safari is back. After sharing a teaser few days ago, stating that they are missing Safari from their line-up, Tata Motors has ended the suspense. Safari is indeed back, as the Harrier 7 Seater.

Tata says that Gravitas was a codename. And the production spec SUV will be branded as Safari. To be unveiled on India’s 72nd Republic Day i.e. January 26th, new Safari will be positioned at the top of the company’s SUV lineup. It is slated to share both mechanics and underpinnings with the Harrier but will boast of larger dimensions.

Tata Safari Is Back, Bookings Open This Month

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades.

In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”

Similarities to Tata Harrier

The new flagship SUV will be strikingly similar to the Harrier in many ways. It will also set itself apart with some outstanding features and driver and passenger conveniences. It would borrow colour options from the Harrier and will be seen in Orcus White, Telesto Grey, Atlas Green, Majesto Camo Green and Calypso Red exterior colours. Features to differentiate it from the Tata Harrier will include new alloy wheels, a longer rear overhang and a stepped roof.

Tata Safari will also gain in dimensions. It will stand 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to measure 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,886mm in height though wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,741mm. It will be based on the brand’s Omega platform and offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations.

2021 Tata Safari – Interior Features

The Safari will come in a three row configuration. It will receive a foldable middle row with one touch flip and fold function for easy ingress and egress to the rear bench seat. The cabin will be done up in a grey and ivory color scheme seen on its seating, dashboard and door pads. Features such as floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7 inch instrument panel and JBL audio system will be similar to that seen on the Harrier along with voice recognition, climate control and cruise control, and other such convenience and safety equipment.

Powering the new 2021 Tata Safari SUV will be a 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine which also powers the Harrier. This engine makes 170 hp power and 350 Nm of torque on the Harrier. The engine gets mated to 6 speed manual gearbox or 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission options. The added weight could also affect fuel efficiency of Safari, as against that seen on the Harrier manual and automatic which offer mileage of 16.35km/l and 14.63km/l respectively. The larger three row SUV will also result in slower acceleration as compared to Harrier’s performance.

2021 Tata Safari – Competition and Pricing

Set to take on the new gen Mahindra XUV500 and the 7 seater Hyundai Creta, the new Tata Safari will also have the MG Hector Plus 6 and 7 seater SUV to compete with. Tata Motors will price this new range topping SUV at a premium over the Harrier which is currently priced from Rs.13.84-20.30 lakhs.