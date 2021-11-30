Tata Safari Gets Software Update – New Features Added To The SUV

Despite the addition of features, Tata Safari still has less features with respect to its immediate rivals

Tata Motors rules the mid-size SUV segment in India, thanks to the Harrier and Safari. Together, these two SUVs get about 4,800 units in sales every month. In comparison, Hector twins deliver about 3,500 unit. New Mahindra XUV700 also delivers about 3,500 units a month.

In the wake of some serious competition from Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Motors has delivered a software update to the Safari SUV and has added some new features in the equipment of Safari. It is a very evident fact that Safari’s features list isn’t as strong as its immediate rivals such as XUV700, Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

Tata Safari Software Update – New Features

The homegrown carmaker has addressed this issue by adding a few critical creature comforts in the top-spec trim of the mid-size SUV. The most prominent of those is wireless charging allowing premium smartphones to get recharged without the use of a cable.

The charging pad has been placed in the cubby hole ahead of the gear shifter in the centre console. The infotainment system has also gone through a crucial software update. It now offers wireless Android Auto as a connectivity option. Another critical addition is Wifi connectivity from which occupants can use the internet in their individual phones and laptops. Video below by Tyro Station details all the new features of Safari post the software update.

The infotainment display also shows the air quality index (AQI) rating of the ambient air inside the cabin. To improve the AQI, Safari also gets an air purifier. There are no other updates in features or specifications mentioned. It is also not yet confirmed if these additional features come at a premium in price.

Other Features Onboard

Speaking of features, Safari is offered with gizmos such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 6-way powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof and in-built iRA connected car tech. Other notable features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring and mood lighting.

Safety of occupants in Safari are taken care of by up to six airbags, rollover mitigation, traction control, cornering stability control, electronic stability program, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and disc brakes on all four wheels. The SUV’s cabin gets a dual-tone theme which is laced with premium leatherette upholstery.

Powertrain Specs & Variants

Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine sourced from Fiat which makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Currently, Safari is only offered with an oil burner but Tata Motors is expected to add a petrol motor to the lineup in the near future.

The flagship Tata SUV is currently offered in as many as seven trims namely XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ Gold Edition. Safari is available in two seating layouts- a seven-seat and a six-seat, the latter comes with two captain seats in the middle row. It is currently from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).