Tata Safari White Colour Spied – Roof Rails Get Safari Badging

The new Tata Safari is all set to be introduced on January 26, the Republic Day

Tata Motors surprised everyone by rebranding the Gravitas premium SUV as Safari just a few days ahead of its official debut. Production of the Harrier derivative has commenced and the new flagship has been spied with the ‘SAFARI’ badge on the tailgate for the first time. Meanwhile, Tata Motors released yet another teaser of the car, this time giving us a glimpse of the roof-rail which carries the branding.

New Tata Safari

Though some of the ladder-frame purists are not happy with Tata using the iconic nameplate on a monocoque vehicle, we think the Land Rover derived Omega platform will do justice to Safari’s brand image provided the automaker offers a 4×4 system soon if not from day one. An FWD crossover architecture would not go very well with Safari’s sizable fan base who also are prospective customers.

The styling is generally based on the Tata Harrier but the new Safari masks its additional length with a more upright rear section. The D-Pillar feature metallic inserts which extend into the roof rails as revealed in the teaser image.

The front grille detailing and new alloy wheel design further differentiate the Safari from its 5-seat sibling. Overall, Tata designers have done well not to lose the charm of Harrier’s IMPACT 2.0 core design philosophy. The wheel base remain identical to that off the Harrier at 2,741 mm but the Safari is longer by 63 mm.

Interior and equipment

Interior design will be carried forward from the Harrier but expect new color theme and trim material on the Safari. To be positioned a notch higher than its smaller sibling, the new Tata Safari is likely to offer additional equipment. Upmarket features like connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, etc, would be welcome addition especially considering that the well equipped MG Hector Plus has just landed.

Powertrain

The 2.0-liter FCA-derived diesel engine will be the primary power unit of choice. With 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque, it should offer enough grunt even with the new Safari’s additional weight compared to the Harrier. Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected to be on offer.

Tata Motors has been testing a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor on board the Harrier for quite some time now and we hope the motor debuts with the new Safari. In the BS6 era, petrol variants are growing steadily in popularity, even in the full size SUV segments.

Competition

In addition to taking the MG Hector Plus head-on, the new Tata Safari will also have to tackle the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater. The Tata Harrier has been enjoying a considerable sales growth of late and we expect the Safari to augment this momentum.

