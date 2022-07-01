Tata Sales At 45k In June 2022, A New High – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors registered total domestic sales of 79,606 units in June 2022, with a YoY growth of 82 percent and MoM growth of 6 percent

Demand for passenger vehicles continued to stay strong through the month of June 2022. Tata Motors reported car sales at 45,197 units in June 2022. This was an 87.46 percent YoY growth over 24,110 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales increased by 4.28 percent over 43,341 units sold in May 2022.

Tata Motors PV Sales June 2022 – Highest Ever

This was the highest ever monthly PV sales registered by Tata Motors. Despite being their highest ever, it was not enough to maintain the No 2 position in the Indian car industry. After losing to Tata in May 2022, Hyundai has regained No 2 position in June 2022 with over 49k cars sold.

Tata Motors had 41,690 units of its PV ICE vehicles sold, an increase of 78 percent YoY over 23,452 units sold in June 2021. Of electric vehicles in this segment that includes three pure electric vehicles – Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Nexon EV Max, sales stood at 3,507 units in June 2022, up 433 percent over 658 units sold in June 2021 and up 2 percent MoM from 3,454 units sold in May 2022.

Demand has increased in the electric vehicle segment to 9,283 units in Q1 FY23 over 1,715 units sold in Q1 FY22, while there was also a 6 percent increase in demand from 1,23,051 units sold in Q4 FY22. The company gears up for launch of the new Tata Safari / Harrier Petrol which will take on the recently launched Mahindra XUV7000 and Scorpio N.

Tata Motors total domestic sales stood at 79,606 units in June 2022, up 82 percent over 43,704 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved by 6 percent as against 74,755 units sold in May 2022. Taking Q1 FY 23 sales into account, numbers stood at 2,25,828 units, up 110 percent over 1,07,786 units sold in Q1 FY 22.

Tata Motors CV Sales June 2022

Tata Motors sales have increased across all categories. In the M&HCV category, sales stood at 9,191 units in June 2022, up 75 percent over 5,243 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 9 percent MoM growth from 8,409 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales were at 26,089 units, up 104 percent over 12,768 units sold in Q1 FY 2022 but dipped 22 percent when compared to 33,392 units sold in Q4 FY2022.

Similar performance was seen in the case of I&LCVs with 4,718 units sold in the past month, up 69 percent YoY over 2,785 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 5 percent MoM increase from 4,474 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales stood at 13,735 units, up 138 percent from 5,762 units sold in the same period of 2022 while sales dipped 26 percent from 18,680 units sold in Q4 FY2022.

Passenger Carrier sales in the past month were at 3,868 units, up 310 percent over 943 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 6 percent growth from 3,632 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales saw numbers at 9,637 units in Q1 FY23 and at 2,184 units in Q1 FY22, an increase of 341 percent.

SCV Cargo and Pickup sales in June 2022 were at 16,632 units, up 57 percent over 10,623 units sold in June 2021 and up 12 percent MoM from 14,899 units sold in May 2022. This was the highest selling category in Q1 FY23 with 46,242 units sold, up 104 percent over 22,686 units sold in Q1 FY22 but down from 51,800 units sold in Q4 FY22. This took total CV sales in domestic markets to 34,409 units in June 2022 up 76 percent over 19,594 units sold in June 2021 and up 10 percent Mom from 31,414 units sold in May 2022. Q1 FY23 saw 95,703 units sold, an increase of 121 percent from 43,400 units sold in Q1 FY22 but down 13 percent over 1,10,027 units sold in Q4 FY22.

Tata Motors exported 2,856 commercial vehicles in the past month. This was a 14 percent YoY growth over 2,506 units shipped in June 2021 and 103 percent increase from 1,404 units shipped in May 2022. Q1 FY22 sales in this segment were at 5,218 units down from 6,745 units sold in Q1 FY22 and down 47 percent as against 9,843 units sold in Q4 FY22. Total CV sales were thus at 37,265 units in June 022 up 69 percent over 22,100 units sold in June 2021 and up 14 percent MoM from 32,818 units sold in May 2022.